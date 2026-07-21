Heroic Maui couple Chrissy and Emma win $1.1 million on NBC’s ‘The Wall’

“The Wall” — Emma & Chrissy Episode 609 — Pictured: (l-r) Chrissy Lovitt, Chris Hardwick, Emma Nelson — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Married Maui boat captains Chrissy Lovitt and Emma Nelson walked away with a $1.1 million win during Monday nightʻs episode of NBC’s hit game show “The Wall.” The two are credited with taking heroic action during the devastating Lahaina fires in August of 2023.

As the disaster unfolded, the couple personally rescued eight people, assisted the US Coast Guard in the safe evacuation of many others stranded in the harbor, and opened their home to survivors in the aftermath.

After losing their charter business in the historic fires, Chrissy and Emma faced a new challenge on “The Wall,” where they put their trust in one another for a chance to win life-changing money.

See their emotional winning moment here:

Their emotional, high-stakes episode was filled with suspense, courage and unforgettable moments. The episode is streaming now on Peacock.

“The Wall” — Emma & Chrissy Episode 609 — Pictured: (l-r) Chrissy Lovitt, Chris Hardwick, Emma Nelson — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)

“The Wall” — Emma & Chrissy Episode 609 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Hardwick, Emma Nelson, Chrissy Lovitt, and family — (Photo by: Greg Gayne/NBC)