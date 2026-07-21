Joie Kaiu and Ah Hee siblings shine at 32nd Annual Ole Longboard Classic

Joie Kaiu was the only surfer to get a perfect “10” score. She won the open women and junior women. PC: Dayanidhi

The Ah Hee siblings each won two divisions, but it was Oʻahu’s Joie Kaiu who had the highest scores of the day at the 32nd Annual Ole Longboard Classic, held Saturday at Launiupoko Beach Park in West Maui.

Conditions brought consistent waves throughout the day for the 224 competitors surfing in 16 divisions.

Mau Ah Hee perches on the tip of his board in the 30-39 final. He also won the open men title for the sixth time. PC: Dayanidhi

Mau Ah Hee, a County of Maui lifeguard in Lahaina, won his sixth open men’s title and the 30-39 age division while his older sister, Mahealani, repeated in both the 40-49 age group and Auntie’s division.

Mahealani Ah Hee banks to her left as Mike Grier (white jersey) goes right in the 40-49 final. Ah Hee won the 40-49 and the Auntie divisions. Grier was fifth in the 40-49. PC: Dayanidhi

Kaiu, an 18-year-old from Kaimuki, had the highest scoring single wave and two-wave score of the 64 heats. She scored a perfect 10, and had a two-wave score of 19.53 in the junior women’s final. Kaiu displayed a quick, effortless nose-riding style that carried her to the open women’s crown as well.

“I was shocked when the announcer said it was 10 across the board,” Kaiu said. “I thought it was good, but didn’t think it would be a 10. I’m very thankful.”

“It was really fun, my second time surfing on Maui. My first time was the high school state at Hoʻokipa.” Kaiu placed second for Kamehameha Schools Kapālama in the longboard at the inaugural Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Surfing Championship in May. “Surfing at Launiupoko was really fun, I love the Lahaina peak, it’s like a perfect right, it just peeled all the way.”

Kaiu was a little apprehensive before her open women final. In her heat was Lara Claydon, the two-time defending champion, three-time champion Tasha Jahrmarkt, and Keani Canullo, a pro longboarder from Honolulu.

“Seeing all the names on the list, I was like ‘Wow,’ [it] looked like it was going to be a stacked contest. I was super excited for the Open Women, but really scared for the final with all the girls there like Keani, Lara and Tasha,” said Kaiu. “They were girls I looked up to when I started surfing. They were my inspiration, so competing against them was kind of nerve-racking a little bit. I’m happy I was able to pull through.”

The Ah Hee’s continued their Ole contest success. Mau Ah Hee didn’t know if he could even surf when he woke up early Saturday morning. He was one of the water safety officers hired for the Holokai Molokaʻi open ocean race on Friday.

After the race, Ah Hee was riding his personal watercraft back to Maui across the Pailolo Channel when he said, “I got airborn, fell off the ski, tweaking my knee. Saturday morning I couldn’t move my leg.”

Although, he had trouble walking, he had no trouble cross-steeping to the nose of his board and hanging 10. After his first open men’s heat, he wore a knee brace the rest of the day for support.

“Today was amazing,” Ah Hee said. “I’m sore, but it was amazing because we had waves the whole day, you could see everybody’s talent. Feels good to be back on top and have my name on the trophy.”

Spectators were able to see his sister Mahealani’s longboard talent. It was the second straight year she defeated five men in the 40-49 final. She also had no trouble in repeating in the Auntie division.

A woman of few words, Ah Hee said, “I like beating the men. I did my best and I just like having fun.”

Balou Patitucci-Dominguez glides to a win in the menehune division. PC: Dayanidhi

Balou Patitucci-Dominguez repeated in the menehune division as did Zolten Poulsen in the junior men. Harry Timmins easily defended his 70 & Over division title.

The tandem division was brought back for the first time since 2019, after being nixed because of COVID. The tandem winners were the father-daughter team of Shayne and Kajarine Edelhertz.

Shayne Edelhertz lifts his daughter, Kajarine, in front of the spectators in the return of tandem division. PC: Dayanidhi

Tandem also brought back Maia West to competition for the first time since her freshmen year at King Kekaulike when she was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive cancer in her ribs. West was a shortboarder for Nā Aliʻi surf team when her season was cut short. She was treated at a Cleveland, Ohio hospital for a year before returning to Maui a year ago.

Her Ole tandem partner was her friend, Ione La Turner. Although they didn’t make the final, West, who is 15 months in remission, was stoked, “It was so fun. I love to compete.”

The other winners were Kalli Sprenger (junior girls), Luca Damasco (junior boys), Ty Simpson-Kane (19-29), Ken Goring (50-59), Hass Jahrmarkt (60-69) and Bode Davis (Ole).

Bode Davis cruised to a win in the Ole Board division. PC: Dayanidhi

Results

Menehune (10-13 years)

Balou Patitucci-Dominguez 14.17 Alice Grier 11.67 Bandit Udell 9.50 Guide Udell 9.37 Harbor Haas 9.07 Maddox Williams 7.67

Junior Girls (11-14 years)

Kalli Sprenger 13.26 Gracie Sarno 10.83 Peata Lee-Hubin 9.83 Tiare Sloan 8.84 Ocean Lipstein 8.83 Briana Strubhar 7.53

Junior Boys (11-14 years)

Luca Damasco 15.57 Kaniela Miranda 14.60 Kona Yamada 11.83 Brixton Craig 10.87 Christian Kim 10.50 Kameron Kimmel 9.75

Junior Women (15-18 years)

Joie Kaiu 19.53 Bella Kuailani 13.57 Lila Sloan 12.67 Imani Caserta 12.33 Ella Anderson 11.07 Nala Strubhar 10.94

Junior Men (15-18 years)

Zolten Poulsen 16.34 Bode Davis 15.16 Aiden Haas 14.17 Nahuel Messera 11.34 Jayden Craig 11.00 Jack Hill 9.66

19-29

Ty Simpson-Kane 15.17 Angelo Constantino 14.56 Lara Claydon 14.03 Bailey Sato 12.34 Sam Rosario 12.20 Tasha Jahrmarkt 10.73

30-39

Mau Ah Hee 16.34 Jonah Dayoan 14.50 Hans Vandervoort 12.83 Jansen Balberdi 12.33 Kekoa Kalehuawehe 10.07 Bart Patitucci 8.43

Aunties (35 & over)

Mahealanai Ah Hee 15.67 Tisha Paet 10.00 Jessica Damasco 9.57 Marcy Martin 9.17 Natasha Truong 9.00 Elena Dominguez 8.17

40-49

Mahealani Ah Hee 13.60 Abram Wimmer 12.00 Chris Haas 9.00 Matt Padgett 8.77 Mike Grier 8.34 Shayne Edelhertz 7.67

50-59

Ken Goring 13.44 Joe Barone 11.50 Hayden Pogni 9.36 Jeff Zamora 9.33 Leomer Domingo 9.04 Rob Weis 9.00

60-69

Hass Jahrmarkt 10.67 David Wilson 9.50 Paul Kimmel 9.44 Marcy Martin 8.50 Chris Walsh 8.43 Bruce Baptiste 7.17

70 & Over

Harry Timmins 13.13 Nathan Moody 8.06 Jeff Lackey 7.07 Steve Nickens 6.33

Ole Board

Bode Davis 15.50 Ken Goring 14.33 Harry Timmins 9.70 Shelby Schweitzer 9.66 Isaac Medina 8.33 Peata Lee-Hubin 8.33

Open Women

Joie Kaiu 15.47 Tasha Jahrmarkt 14.83 Lara Claydon 13.43 Keani Canullo 13.13 Bailey Sato 12.77 Bella Kuailani 11.17

Open Men

Mau Ah Hee 18.16 Angelo Constantino 15.30 Jonah Dayoan 14.50 Ethan Spelts 14.10 Andrew Nakihei 12.50 Kala Willard 12.27

Tandem

Shayne & Kajarine Edelhertz 13.95 Andrew & Kaia Nakihei 12.27 Chris Walsh / Jireh Perry 11.48 Alice Grier / Sayler Udell 11.01 Capri Mathers / Emma Johnson 10.03 Guide Udell / Aukan Messera 8.88