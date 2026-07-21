Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 22, 2026

July 21, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Numerous showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.5 feet 02:03 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 05:35 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 02:26 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.9 feet 11:46 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:56 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current medium-period south-southeast swell producing above average surf along south-facing shores this afternoon will gradually fade over the next few days. A new long-period south-southwest swell should steadily fill in Wednesday and peak Thursday into Friday above advisory thresholds. Reinforcing SSW swells are expected over the weekend, likely maintaining advisory level surf. 


Surf along east-facing shores should see some small medium period energy from former TC Elida over the next few days, peaking on Wednesday near seasonal levels. Stronger trade winds will also support an increase of short-period energy by Wednesday. This weekend, larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores. Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
 
  
 
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