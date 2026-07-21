Maui Surf Forecast for July 22, 2026
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|South Facing
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:56 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:08 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current medium-period south-southeast swell producing above average surf along south-facing shores this afternoon will gradually fade over the next few days. A new long-period south-southwest swell should steadily fill in Wednesday and peak Thursday into Friday above advisory thresholds. Reinforcing SSW swells are expected over the weekend, likely maintaining advisory level surf.
Surf along east-facing shores should see some small medium period energy from former TC Elida over the next few days, peaking on Wednesday near seasonal levels. Stronger trade winds will also support an increase of short-period energy by Wednesday. This weekend, larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores. Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com