Mom’s Meals and USAging awards Maui’s Cary Valdez with 2026 Community Champion Award

Cary Valdez, Community Champion winner. PC: courtesy

Mom’s Meals and USAging recognized Cary Valdez, Aging and Disability Services Specialist IV with the Maui County Office on Aging, as the recipient of the 2026 Community Champion Award.

The award was presented during the USAging 51st Annual Conference and Trade Show in San Diego. The honor recognizes case managers who go above and beyond to connect older adults with nutrition and other essential services that help them live healthier lives at home.

Maui County Office on Aging Administrator Rowena Dagdag-Andaya nominated Valdez for providing more than three decades of exceptional service to Maui’s older adults. Throughout her career, she has helped hundreds of older adults navigate complex care needs while connecting them with nutrition, housing, transportation and other essential services. She also mentors colleagues and works collaboratively with community partners to address barriers that impact health, safety and independence.

“Cary’s compassion, leadership and unwavering commitment have made a lasting difference for older adults and families across Maui County,” said John Phillips, vice president of national program development at Mom’s Meals. “For more than three decades, she has exemplified what it means to put people first, and we are proud to recognize her as this year’s Community Champion.”

Valdez manages a caseload of more than 180 participants each year, providing in-home visits, comprehensive assessments and individualized care planning. Her dedication was especially evident following the 2023 Lahaina wildfires, when she helped coordinate emergency assistance for an elderly couple who had not evacuated. Working with her team, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health Public Health Nurses and community partners, she arranged transportation, helped replace identification documents and connected the couple with the support they needed during the disaster. She also coordinates specialized cleanup services and ongoing support for older adults at risk of losing their homes because of unsafe living conditions.

“Case managers are often the difference between an older adult struggling alone and receiving the support needed to age safely and with dignity,” said USAging CEO Sandy Markwood. “Cary’s commitment to serving Maui’s older adults reflects the very best of the Aging Network. Her work has touched countless lives and serves as an inspiring example of the difference one dedicated professional can make.”

Now in its sixth year, the Community Champion Award is presented annually by Mom’s Meals and USAging. To learn more about the award and view previous recipients, visit the Community Champion Award webpage.