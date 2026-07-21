Maui News

Native plants for sale from state Division of Forestry and Wildlife

July 21, 2026, 8:00 AM HST
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  • ʻAʻali’i. New online form makes ordering easy for residents on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. PC: DLNR
  • Koa. New online form makes ordering easy for residents on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. PC: DLNR
  • Kukui. New online form makes ordering easy for residents on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. PC: DLNR
  • Milo. New online form makes ordering easy for residents on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. PC: DLNR

Gardeners, landscapers and anyone looking to purchase seedlings on Maui or Hawaiʻi Island can now shop online for native and non-invasive plants grown in state nurseries managed by the Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife. 

These nurseries offer a reliable and high-quality source of tree seedlings for restoring degraded lands, replanting after wildfires, improving watershed health and supporting healthy forests. State nurseries grow species that are not always available commercially, support our climate and wildfire resilience — and help build a greener economy through supporting local forestry jobs. 

The online purchasing service is part of the Forestry Program’s ongoing efforts to find innovative ways to expand seed propagation and support the creation of resilient landscapes over the next decade. 

The new online form facilitates quick ordering from nurseries on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island only. 

Users can find the new order form, as well as plant species profiles and growing tips, on the Forestry Program section of the DOFAW website, at dlnr.hawaii.gov/forestry

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