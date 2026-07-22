Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to host Back-to-School Health Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui will hold its annual Back-to-School Health Fair from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului, offering local families school supplies and other resources ahead of the new academic year.

The free event, open to keiki ages 5 to 17, will include backpack and school supply giveaways along with opportunities for families to connect with health care professionals and community organizations. It will take place on the mall’s first floor near Bath & Body Works.

The fair is intended to support not just youth but the families around them, said Alyssa Nava-Vergara, community outreach liaison for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui. Rising living costs have made such partnerships more important in helping Maui youth start the school year prepared, and credited community partners with helping make the services more accessible.

Maui United Way is among the event’s partners. Makana Rosete, the organization’s impact manager, said Maui families with children have faced heightened hardship, and that Maui United Way is glad to work with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Maui to help children succeed in school.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center General Manager Kauwela Shultz said the mall was pleased to host an event that brings school-year resources together for local keiki and families in one place.

Organizers said giveaway quantities are limited and children must be present to receive items. More information is available at bgcmaui.org/s/.