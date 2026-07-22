Florida woman, 27, rescued after falling into ocean near Nakalele Point

Nakalele Blowhole / Image: Malika Dudley

A Florida woman was airlifted to safety Wednesday after falling into ocean waters near Nakalele Point in West Maui and losing consciousness, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The Department of Fire and Public Safety said firefighters and Ocean Safety officers responded at 12:42 p.m. to a report of a 27-year-old woman who had fallen about 10 feet from the shoreline into the water and was unable to get out.

When crews arrived, the woman was found floating face down in the ocean about 40 yards from shore, the department said. Firefighters aboard Rescue 10, flying in the Air 1 helicopter, pulled the unresponsive woman from the water and flew her to the road, where Engine 11 firefighters joined them to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, according to the department.

The woman regained a pulse and was transferred to Reach 48 air ambulance, which transported her to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition, the department said.

Ocean and weather conditions at the time included tradewinds around 15 mph and choppy water, according to the department.

The rescue operation concluded at 2:35 p.m.

Nakalele Point, known for its blowhole and rugged coastline along the north coast of West Maui, is a popular but hazardous stopping point for visitors due to strong surf and slippery rocks.