Hawaiʻi health officials warn of recall on baby food pouches sold at Target

State health officials are warning of a recall of Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. pouches. Courtesy image

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health’s Food and Drug Branch is alerting residents to a recall of select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry 4 oz. pouches due to a possible choking hazard.

PT Organics Limited issued the recall after finding that a soft, food-grade plastic strand may be present in the finished product because of an internal packaging defect, according to the department. The defect could cause injury or pose a choking risk, the Health Department said.

The affected pouches were distributed nationally, including through Target stores in Hawaiʻi. The Food and Drug Branch said it is working with local retailers to make sure the recalled product is no longer available for sale.

Consumers can identify the recalled pouches by the barcode and lane number printed on the right-hand side seam, along with the best-before date stamped in black ink on the back of the pouch. Here’s product information:

No injuries or illnesses connected to the recall have been reported in Hawaiʻi so far, the department said.

Officials are urging consumers to check whether they purchased the affected product. Anyone who has should not feed it to a child or eat it themselves, and should either dispose of the pouch or return it to the retailer for a refund, the department said.

Consumers with questions can contact PT Organics Limited at 888-566-2363 Monday through Friday from 2 to 11 a.m. HST, or visit pumpkintreesnacks.com.