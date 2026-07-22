Kīhei’s South Shore 4th Friday Town Party returns July 24 to Azeka Mauka

Azeka Shopping Center, mauka side, Kīhei. PC: MW Properties.

Kīhei’s monthly 4th Friday Town Party is set for 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka with live music, food vendors, arts and crafts and family activities to the South Shore community.

The free event, part of the countywide Maui Friday Town Parties series, is billed by organizers as the “heart and soul” of Kīhei.

Main stage lineup

Music on the K4F Main Stage will run throughout the evening, opening with the Arlie Asiu Trio at 6:05 p.m., followed by a lucky number drawing at 7:10 p.m. and a set from the Full Flavor Band starting at 7:40 p.m. Radio personality Kathy Collins will emcee, according to organizers. The full schedule:

6 to 6:05 p.m. — Introduction with MC Kathy Collins

6:05 to 7:05 p.m. — Arlie Asiu Trio

7:05 to 7:10 p.m. — Announcements

7:10 to 7:30 p.m. — Lucky number drawing

7:30 to 7:40 p.m. — Announcements

7:40 to 8:55 p.m. — The Full Flavor Band

8:55 to 9 p.m. — Closing announcements

Food, shopping and keiki activities

Missy Aguilar will perform in the food court area, where attendees can find food booths and trucks including Aguas Tropicales, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Fannie Mae Southern BBQ, Fiyah Foods, Kuekene Sweets, Mema’s Mac Nut Baklava, Mileka’s Ono Hawaiian Food, Maui Food Bowls, Only Ono BBQ, Sumo Dogs, Tru Grindz, Unreal Boba, Wai Lemi and Yellowbelly, organizers said.

More than two dozen retail and craft vendors are scheduled to set up booths, among them 808 Dots Hawaii, Bent on Maui, Da Candy Shack, Haus of Raven, Hui Noʻeau, Kīhei Canoe Club, Maui Freeze Dried, Manaʻo Radio, Maui Shellery, Maui Veterans, Park Maui and Wilikina Creations, according to the event listing.

Children and teens can take part in free activities including balloon twisting, arts and crafts, a “4 Kids Quick Science” program and hula hoops. Classic and collector cars will also be on display.

Azeka Shopping Center’s restaurants and businesses — including Coconut’s Fish Café, Fork & Salad, Izakaya Genbe, Maui Lobster King, Panda Express and Peace Love Shave Ice, among others — will remain open during the event, organizers said.

Parking

Free parking is available less than a block away at Azeka Makai, also known as Kīhei Plaza, according to organizers.

And more . . .

Kīhei 4th Friday Town Parties are held on the fourth Friday of each month. They are part of Maui Friday Town Parties, an initiative of the Maui County Office of Economic Development created to highlight the island’s historic towns and their business communities, county officials said.

Organizers credited Azeka Shopping Center, MW Group Ltd., H. Hawaii Media and Waste Pro Hawaiʻi for their support, along with volunteers from Kīhei Charter School.

Those interested in volunteering can contact organizers through the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page or at www.kiheifridays.com. Questions about the Maui Friday Town Parties program can be directed to the Maui County Office of Economic Development at economic.development@mauicounty.gov or 808-270-7710.