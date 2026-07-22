Maui farmers, ranchers can learn about ag lending options in July 29 webinar

Maui Vanilla Farm received an Agricultural Micro Grant to support the farm’s operations. Applications for the next round of micro grants will be accepted beginning Jan. 15, 2026. File photo

The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation is hosting a free webinar on agricultural financing options through American AgCredit and the Farm Credit System, according to a foundation announcement.

The session, titled “Funding Your Farm: American AgCredit Programs & Opportunities,” is the 11th installment of the foundation’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program webinar series. It is scheduled for 5 p.m. July 29, via Zoom.

The featured speaker is Linus Tavares, director of regional banking for the Farm Credit System, according to the foundation. Tavares was born and raised on Maui in a small ranching family from the Haʻikū and Huelo area. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management and a master’s degree in business administration from Chaminade University and has spent 44 years with the Farm Credit System, providing financing and lending support to agricultural operations across Hawaiʻi, the foundation said.

Maile Woodhall, the foundation’s organic technical assistance specialist, will lead a live question-and-answer session following the presentation.

The webinar will cover financing options for farmland purchases, operating expenses, equipment, infrastructure and business expansion, according to the announcement. Additional topics include what lenders look for in a successful loan application, considerations for beginning farmers and strategies for long-term financial success.

The session is intended for both new farm businesses and established operations seeking to expand, the foundation said.

Registration is free and available at bit.ly/HFUFTOPP11. Questions about the webinar can be directed to toppta@hfuu.org.

The webinar series is supported through the US Department of Agriculture’s Transition to Organic Partnership Program, which is administered by the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service’s National Organic Program.