Nā Kiaʻi O Maui to host Back-to-School student rewards event and physicals, July 25

Nā Kiaʻi O Maui’s annual Back-to-School Extravaganza.

Nā Kiaʻi O Maui will host its 2nd Annual Back-to-School Extravaganza on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the No Na Kanaka Resource Center, located at 150 Hāna Hwy. in Kahului.

The event is open to everyone and will feature the Make the Grades student rewards event and student physicals.

Make the Grades is open to middle and high school students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 4.0 during the 2025–26 school year. Students must present their report card to participate and may select a prize, including a surfboard, boogie board, sports gear, fishing gear or snorkeling gear. Prizes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Student physicals will be offered in partnership with Project Vision Hawaiʻi. Physicals are available by appointment only, and six appointment openings remain. Insurance will be billed for each physical. Parents and guardians may request an appointment by emailing info@nakiaiomaui.org.

Nā Kiaʻi O Maui is hold a Make the Grades event.

“As students prepare to return to school, we want them to feel supported, recognized and ready to succeed,” said Nettie Aquino, founder and CEO of Nā Kiaʻi O Maui. “The Back-to-School Extravaganza celebrates their hard work while helping families take care of an important health requirement for the new school year.”

Nā Kiaʻi O Maui’s hosts Student Physicals by appointment.

Nā Kia‘i O Maui is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and uplifting Maui’s communities through direct action and grassroots initiatives. While their work began in response to the 2023 wildfires, the organization has expanded its efforts to serve a broader range of community needs across the island. Through hands-on support, Nā Kia‘i O Maui continues to provide essential resources, mobilize volunteers, and strengthen connections throughout Maui.

To learn more, visit www.nakiaiomaui.org.