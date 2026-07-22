Paddlers rescued from partially swamped double hull canoe off Kīhei

Seven paddlers were rescued from a double hull canoe offshore of Kīhei, Tuesday morning, when the vessel became partially swamped with water. The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. offshore of the 300 block of South Kihei Road.

Ocean Safety crews aboard jet skis and personnel aboard a Coast Guard vessel picked up two juveniles and five adult paddlers and ferried them to shore where they were checked out by firefighters. The other paddlers remained with the canoe to bail it out and return to the beach.

No injuries were reported.