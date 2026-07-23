Bayer files a WARN notice for employees affected by farm operation consolidations on Maui and Oʻahu

An aerial view shows a Bayer Maui field mauka of North Kīhei and southeast of Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge. PC: Bayer Maui

Bayer is consolidating some of its farm operations on Maui and Oʻahu, a shift the company says will affect approximately 76 employees across the state, according to a company announcement Wednesday.

Bayer has filed a notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, a requirement for employers planning significant layoffs or plant closures, the company said.

In addition to providing several months’ advance notice and severance packages to eligible affected employees, Bayer is offering a range of support services throughout the transition, including career coaching, resume and interview preparation, job search assistance and financial well-being resources.

The agricultural and pharmaceutical company said the changes are intended to better align its land, facilities and resources with the future direction of its plant breeding, data-driven decision-making and agricultural technology work in Hawaiʻi.

Bayer said it will continue operating on Maui, Molokaʻi and Oʻahu, where its teams work on developing seed products for farmers in the United States and internationally.

“These changes are part of a broader transition that supports Bayer’s ongoing success in developing high-value seeds for agriculture, and our Hawaiʻi operations will continue to play a critical role in that important work,” said Becky Ryan, Hawaiʻi Breeding Pipeline & Delivery Lead. “At the same time, we fully recognize that business changes do affect our employees, and we are heavily focused on supporting them throughout this transition.”

Bayer describes itself as a global life sciences company focused on health care and nutrition, operating under the mission “Health for all, Hunger for none.” More information on the company’s Hawaiʻi operations is available at hawaii.bayer.us.