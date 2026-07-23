Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority names 12 Maui organizations to 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives

Keiki stewardship activity at Imua Family Services’ Discovery Garden. PC: Imua Family Services

Twelve Maui-based organizations have been selected to take part in the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s 2026 Community Tourism Collaboratives, two cohort programs aimed at building community-centered visitor experiences and stewardship efforts, the agency announced.

The selected groups will join one of two tracks. The Community Stewardship program is designed for Maui nonprofits that care for a place or a natural or cultural resource, helping them grow stewardship work through voluntourism, managed access and other guided visitor engagement. The Regenerative Experiences program targets Maui businesses and nonprofits building or improving visitor experiences rooted in place, culture and community, helping them refine their concepts, develop business plans and budgets, and prepare to launch or expand their offerings.

2024 Community Tourism Collaborative-Regenerative Experiences cohort at the concluding hōʻike.

PC: Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

Caroline Anderson, interim president and chief executive officer of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, said the initiatives reflect tourism’s potential to support communities and protect resources while highlighting Maui’s distinct character. The programs are intended to help participants build capacity, strengthen their organizations and foster connections among residents, visitors and place, she said.

The programs run from July through October and include workshops, in-person training and participation in HTA’s 2026 Hawaiʻi Tourism Conference in September. Participants will develop visitor-engaged stewardship and regenerative experience plans, refine their operations and build relationships and tools to advance their work, according to the tourism authority.

Community Stewardship cohort

Six organizations were selected for the Community Stewardship program:

Friends of Twin Falls, based in Haʻikū, stewards Twin Falls and the surrounding Hōʻolawa area through trail and stream care, outdoor education, volunteer engagement and visitor management. The group works with Wailele Farms to support public access while protecting the working farm, watershed and surrounding community.

Imua Family Services, based in Kahului, serves children and families across Maui County through early childhood education, family services and inclusive programming. Founded in 1947, the organization stewards the Pōhakuokauhi Ethnobotanic Garden and Imua Discovery Garden, a 6-acre historic property.

Mālama Hāmākua Maui, based in Haʻikū, stewards Hāmākualoa Kulāiwi through restoration, native planting, invasive species management, community education and volunteer engagement, including regular Kōkua Days, fire-risk reduction, trash removal and access management.

Janice Herrick, Gracey Gomes, and Velma Mariano of Makana No Ke Kaiāulu. PC: Makana No Ke Kaiāulu

Makana No Ke Kaiāulu, based in Waiheʻe, works to preserve and share the cultural history of Wailuku through community education, cultural programming and stewardship of significant sites. Officially established in 2024, the organization supports efforts connected to Halekiʻi-Pihana Heiau State Monument and partners with the Paukūkalo community.

Pacific Whale Foundation, based in Wailuku, has worked to protect the waters around Maui through science, advocacy, education, conservation and stewardship for more than 40 years. Through its Mālama Pono program, the organization connects volunteers with restoration work across the island, including native planting, invasive species removal and coastal cleanups.

Treecovery Hawaiʻi, based in Lahaina, supports recovery in Lahaina and Kula by growing and distributing native, fruit and flowering trees to residents, businesses and public spaces affected by the 2023 wildfires. The organization operates growing hubs across Maui where volunteers help with planting, potting and pruning.

Regenerative Experiences cohort

Six organizations were selected for the Regenerative Experiences program:

AeroFarm Hawaiʻi, based in Nāhiku, grows more than 150 varieties of produce using solar-powered aeroponic systems that use less water and no pesticides. The farm offers educational tours on sustainable agriculture and local food production in East Maui.

Haleakalā Farm, based in Kula, grows seasonal crops and produces items such as Maui-grown lilikoʻi shortbread cookies. The farm hosts workshops on composting, vermicomposting, upcycling and farm-to-table food.

Island Health by Go Dēhp, based in Kīhei, provides community-based wellness resources, health advocacy and cultural health programming for Maui residents, connecting personal health with cultural knowledge and ecosystem care.

Mikal Torgerson and Maggie Sutrov of Maui Pacific Divers. PC: Maui Pacific Divers

Maui Pacific Divers, based in Wailuku, offers small-group scuba, snorkeling and whale-watching experiences. The company partners with marine scientists and conservation organizations to incorporate reef monitoring, marine debris removal and education into its trips.

PacWhale Eco-Adventures, operating in Lahaina and Māʻalaea, is the social enterprise arm of Pacific Whale Foundation, offering whale-watching, snorkeling and other ocean experiences that support marine conservation, research and education.