Holy Rosary Parish will host golf tournament fundraiser as part of its 100th anniversary celebration

Holy Rosary Church in Pāʻia celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

Holy Rosary Parish in Pāʻia will hold its third annual golf tournament on Aug. 15 in celebration of the church’s 100th anniversary, with proceeds going toward parish ministries, community outreach and upkeep of the historic church.

The tournament will take place at the Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course in Kahului. Check-in and breakfast begin at 6 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 7 a.m. An awards luncheon is scheduled for noon at St. Anthony Cafeteria, according to organizers.

The event uses a two-person team, modified scramble format, with a minimum of four drives per team and a maximum of two putts per hole. The maximum handicap is 24 for men and 30 plus 10% of the total for women. Golfers 65 and older may tee off from the forward tee.

Entry fees are $200 for a single player or $400 for a two-person team. The fee covers the green fee and cart, participation in the hole-in-one, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin contests, two mulligans per player, breakfast and the awards luncheon. Lunch will be catered by Tante’s, and cart riders will receive a swag bag, organizers said. All participants will receive a gift certificate at the luncheon.

The hole-in-one contest carries a $5,000 prize, and a $1,000 grand prize will be awarded, with all golfers eligible. Team prizes will be given for first, second and third place, among others.

Registration forms and entry fees are due by Saturday, Aug. 1. Payment can be made by cash or by check payable to Holy Rosary Church, with checks mailed to Holy Rosary Church, c/o Karen Laborte, 954 Baldwin Ave., Pāʻia, HI 96779.

Businesses and individuals may also support the tournament through sponsorships or donations. Sponsorship levels include Platinum ($3,000), Gold ($2,500), Silver ($1,500) and Tee Sign ($250), each offering varying levels of marketing signage and recognition at the awards luncheon. In-kind, monetary and prize donations are also being accepted, with a stated goal of ensuring every participant receives a prize.

The tournament is organized on behalf of Holy Rosary Parish pastor Father Jose Macoy and the Golf Tournament Committee, according to a letter from Karen Laborte, the event’s co-chair.

For more information or to register, contact Laborte at 808-264-1076 or John Costales at 808-868-1103. Questions can also be emailed to admin.holyrosary@rcchawaii.org.