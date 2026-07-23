Injured hiker, 30 years old, airlifted out of Makamakaʻole Gulch in West Maui Mountains

A crew aboard the Maui Police Department’s Hekili helicopter works Thursday morning to rescue a 30-year-old man who was injured while hiking in Makamakaʻole Gulch. PC: Rhett Russell

Maui firefighters and a Maui Police Department helicopter rescued a 30-year-old man Thursday morning after he injured his ankle while hiking in Makamakaʻole Gulch, according to the Department of Fire and Public Safety.

The Maui Fire Department received the alarm at 9:41 a.m. Thursday for a report of a male hiker with an ankle injury along the “13 Crossings” trail, about a half-mile to three-quarters of a mile mauka of Kahekili Highway, the department said.

Engine 1 and Rescue 10 responded, along with Air 50, MPD’s helicopter known as Hekili, according to the department. Engine 1 firefighters located the hiker in the riverbed, and Air 50 lifted him out of the gulch and flew him to Waiheʻe ballfield, where he was handed off to Maui Emergency Medical Services, the department said.

The man suffered an ankle injury that left him unable to walk, according to the department. His cause of injury was listed as a fall while hiking. His place of residence was not immediately known.