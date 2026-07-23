Kuhinia Maui set for Aug. 8, marking three years since wildfires

Kuhinia Maui gathering in 2025. PC: County of Maui

Maui residents will gather Aug. 8 for the annual Kuhinia Maui event, a daylong gathering offering support and connection as the community marks three years since the 2023 Maui wildfires. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the lawn of Lahaina United Methodist Church, 988 Front St.

Organizers designed the gathering to honor those lost in the fires and to support a community still recovering from the disaster. Attendees can drop in throughout the day for music, food and activities intended to foster connection, and can stay as long or as briefly as they choose.

Planned activities include lei making and wellness services from lomi lomi and acupuncture practitioners. All activities are free.

At 5:30 p.m., organizers will hold a moment of silence honoring the 102 people who died in the wildfires and the two who remain unaccounted for. The tribute will include the presentation of 1,000 origami peace cranes brought by students traveling from Izumisano, Osaka, Japan, as a symbol of peace, hope and healing.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the event recognizes the community’s resilience.

“As we mark three years since the Maui wildfires, we honor the lives of those we lost and the memories that continue to guide us,” he said. “We also recognize the remarkable strength of our community — the neighbors, families, volunteers and organizations who have supported one another through recovery and rebuilding. Kuhinia Maui is a reminder that even in our most difficult moments, we are stronger when we come together.”

Parking will be available in two lots adjacent to Lahaina Surf, with additional options to be announced closer to the event, the county said.

Attendees are asked to RSVP at kuhiniamaui.org to help organizers plan meals. The website also includes event details and volunteer opportunities.

Separately, the county’s Lahaina Community Meeting, typically held the first Wednesday of each month, will instead take place Aug. 12 at Lahaina Intermediate School’s cafeteria.

More information on the County Office of Public Affairs is available at mauicounty.gov/2809/Office-of-Public-Affairs.