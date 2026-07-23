Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 24, 2026

July 23, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
5-7
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
8-12
7-10
7-10
6-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 04:28 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 01:05 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:57 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:08 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The High Surf Advisory (HSA) has been extended through Friday as a long-period south swell is forecast to peak tonight, with advisory level surf likely continuing into Friday as it begins to trend down. Friday night, it is possible that surf briefly falls below advisory criteria before another reinforcing long-period south swell arrives for Saturday and may push surf back up to advisory level. Regardless of whether there is a brief break or advisory level surf is maintained, there is potential for the HSA to be extended into the weekend. However, this next southerly pulse looks to be somewhat shorter period and lower energy than the last. The south swell will then slowly decline through the first half of next week. 


Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy, supported by strong easterly trade winds combined with a small, medium-period east swell generated by former TC Elida. The latter swell fades through Friday while trade wind swell continues. This weekend, larger surf generated by Hurricane Fausto is possible and could bring advisory level surf along east facing shores by late Sunday into early next week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along north-facing shores will remain at flat to tiny levels through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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