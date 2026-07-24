Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, four others indicted on bribery, corruption charges

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and four others were indicted today by an Oʻahu grand jury on bribery and other charges. File photo. PC: Wendy Osher (7.15.24)

An Oʻahu grand jury on Thursday indicted Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and four others in a sweeping public corruption case tied to the state’s COVID-19 community testing program.

The state Department of the Attorney General held a brief news conference briefing this afternoon.

“For years, people in Hawaii have wondered, why can’t we investigate and prosecute our own public officials for corruption? This is the reason why the Legislature created the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division,” Attorney General Anne Lopez told reporters. “From the outset of this investigation, I have repeated that we have a commitment to following the facts to where they lead, no matter how long it takes to get there. The SIPD has been working tremendously hard over the last six months to get us here.”

Supervising Deputy AG David Van Acker: “As you folks know, the Oahu grand jury returned an indictment charging five individuals spanning 12 counts… At this point, I would remind the public that these are merely allegations. Our criminal system is based upon the presumption of innocence… [that] calls for maintaining that presumption of innocence throughout the litigation phase of this case.”

No questions were taken; Van Acker told reporters follow-up inquiries should be emailed.

The 12-count indictment, filed in First Circuit Court, charges Luke, businessman Tobi Solidum; former state Rep. Ryan Yamane; Ford Fuchigami, a former top staff member in former Gov. David Ige’s administration; and former Public Utilities Commission Chair Leo Asuncion with offenses ranging from bribery and conspiracy to obstruction of justice and campaign finance fraud.

Prosecutors allege Solidum, who built lucrative financial interests around a state Department of Health COVID-19 testing contract, spent more than two years funneling money and campaign contributions to Luke, Yamane and Fuchigami in exchange for their help securing continued state funding for his testing operation.

The 30-page indictment centers on a Jan. 20, 2022, dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, where Solidum and an associate handed Luke, then House Finance Committee chair, an envelope containing two $5,000 checks. Luke is alleged to have said, “Oh, thank you.”

According to the indictment, Solidum told Luke he would deliver a total of $70,000 in contributions “so I’ll get you your 70… that was what we committed.” Weeks later, Luke’s committee advanced an emergency appropriation bill benefiting DOH’s COVID testing funding.

Yamane, who left his post as director of the state Department of Human Services in May after being questioned in the probe, is accused of accepting cash and checks from Solidum on multiple occasions between 2020 and 2022 while introducing and shepherding the same appropriation bill through the Legislature. Fuchigami, now the state Department of Transportation’s Airports Division administrator, is accused of accepting a $7,000 check from a Solidum-controlled company while working for the Senate Ways and Means Committee — and later lying to investigators about it.

Asuncion, a Luke campaign volunteer treasurer, is charged with falsifying campaign spending reports to conceal the contributions and making false statements to investigators.

Luke took an unpaid leave of absence from office in April after receiving a target letter from the Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Division and ended her re-election campaign.

The grand jury returned the true bill Friday.

The first page of a 30-page grand jury indictment of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and four others charging them with offenses ranging from bribery and conspiracy to obstruction of justice and campaign finance fraud.