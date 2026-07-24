Maui Pony Allstars to sell Fukushima hot dogs tonight in Kīhei to fund trip to California tournament











The Maui Pony Allstars 14U team will sell Fukushima hot dogs Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Azeka Mauka in Kīhei as part of Kīhei 4th Friday, with proceeds going toward the team’s trip to the Pony Regional Tournament in West Covina, Calif.

The 12-member team earned the trip by winning the state tournament in Hilo earlier this summer, qualifying to represent Hawaiʻi at the regional tournament, set for July 30 to Aug. 2. If the team wins there, players will advance to Washington, Penn., for the Printscape PONY League World Series, Aug. 7-12.

Team members are: Treysen Manuel, Reagan Nakama, Maddux Madamba, Nikai Springer, Brody Molina, Micah Mawae, Revin Bacos, Kolten Keyes, Erik Tsai, Zayden Chang, Moziah Tuitele, and Cam Kaneshiro. The coaches are Travis Manuel, Lenn Nakama and Jeb Kaneshiro. They have three coaches.

The team plans to sell 200 hot dogs and 70 “danger dogs,” with a fundraising goal of $1,700, organizers said.

The hot dogs are made using the recipe from Fukushima Store, a family-run general store in Haʻikū that closed several years ago after decades as a local favorite.

Community members are invited to stop by Azeka Mauka to support the team ahead of its trip. Those unable to attend can contribute through the team’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Donations help with travel, lodging, food and other expenses.

You can follow the team/athlete’s progress troughout the tournament trough GameChanger via link below. Or you can search for “Maui Pony All Stars 2026 14u” in GameChanger. The link is here.