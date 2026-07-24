Maui’s Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado wins Miss Keiki Hula competition

Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi, winner of 2026 Miss Keiki Hula. PC: Hawaiian Council

Maui’s Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi was crowned 2026 Miss Keiki Hula Thursday night in Honolulu. She dances under the direction of Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes.

Also, taking second place in the Master Keiki Hula competition was Maui’s Logan Stephen Taulaʻi Crowell; Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi; also a Paredes’ student.

Logan Stephen Taulaʻi Crowell, runner-up in Master Keiki Hula competition. PC: Hawaiian Council

Meanwhile, Jahnathan Lāhiki Bareng of Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua of Oʻahu, under the direction of Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV the title of 2026 Master Keiki Hula during the opening night of the 51st Annual Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition & Festival.

The event is presented by Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts and Sheraton Waikiki Beach Resort, at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center. The competition is under the stewardship of the Hawaiian Council and features 15 hālau from across Hawaiʻi.















“Selected from solo performances in both kahiko and ʻauana, the winners demonstrated the skill, preparation and cultural knowledge that define the Queen Liliʻuokalani Keiki Hula Competition,” according to competition officials.

The annual competition honors the legacy of Queen Liliʻuokalani while recognizing the achievements of young haumāna ages 6 to 12 and their kumu hula.

“Coming out of the Native Hawaiian Convention, where we spent a lot of time talking about future leaders, it is especially meaningful to see the next generation take the stage,” said Kūhiō Lewis, chief executive officer of the Hawaiian Council. “As Hawaiian Council takes on the stewardship of Keiki Hula for the first time, we understand the kuleana that comes with caring for this important tradition and supporting the young people who will carry it forward. These haumāna reflect the commitment of their kumu, hālau and families, and we are proud to help create a place where they can represent their communities and continue growing as cultural practitioners and future leaders.”

2026 MISS KEIKI HULA RESULTS

1st Place: Kiliʻohu Kahualauleʻa Celebrado (Maui); Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi; Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes

2nd Place: Aliyah Keaohiwahiwaokalewalani Raymond (Oʻahu); Keolalaulani Hālau ʻŌlapa O Laka; Kumu Hula Keolalaulani Dalire

3rd Place: Leianaikamalukoa Hiʻipoiikapoliokilohana Kuaulu Cuban (Oʻahu); Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua; Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

2026 MASTER KEIKI HULA RESULTS

1st Place: Jahnathan Lāhiki Bareng (Oʻahu); Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua; Kumu Hula Robert Keano Kaʻupu IV

2nd Place: Logan Stephen Taulaʻi Crowell (Maui); Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi; Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes

3rd Place: Kawelokūleʻa Nuikamahaʻo Kekipi-Aurio (Oʻahu); Hālau Hula ʻO Nāpunaheleonāpua; Kumu Hula Rich Pedrina and Blaine Nohara

The competition continues today with the Group Hula Kahiko Competition beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the Group Hula ʻAuana Competition and overall awards on Saturday, beginning at noon.

Throughout the weekend, attendees can also visit the Keiki Hula Market featuring more than 55 local vendors by Nā Mea Hawaiʻi and more than 30 ʻōpio entrepreneurs participating through Keiki Rise.

For more information or to purchase a three-day general admission pass, visit KeikiHula.org.