Golf tournament to benefit Alzheimer’s Association set for Aug. 8 in Wailea

Wailea Blue Course, hole #4, Wailea Golf Club. PC: Wailea Golf Club

A charity golf tournament benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii is scheduled for Aug. 8 at Wailea Blue Course, with proceeds supporting care, education and research programs for Hawaiʻi families affected by dementia.

Maui Nightlife Entertainment is organizing the event, called “Aloha Fore Alzheimer’s.” All net proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association’s work providing care and support for Hawaii families, expanding community education, advocating for those affected by dementia and funding research toward treatments and a cure, organizers said.

The four-person scramble tournament will begin with registration at 7 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 8 a.m. An awards banquet, including lunch, will follow at Manoli’s Pizza Company at 1 p.m.

Golfers can register individually or as a team. A Champions Package is available for teams and includes a loanDepot Launcher club, four mulligans and four pieces of string, according to tournament organizers.

Rick Nelson, co-owner of Maui Nightlife Entertainment, said he and his business partner, Michael, wanted to apply their approach to fundraising events to support the cause after seeing the work of Scott Corderman, a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association. Nelson said local businesses have supported the tournament and will be represented on the course.

Corderman, a volunteer leader and Walk Chair for the Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Maui, said the tournament will help ensure families across Hawaii have access to information, care and support related to Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Alzheimer’s and other dementias affect thousands of families across Hawaiʻi, including on Maui, where access to specialized care and support can be limited. The Alzheimer’s Association said funds raised through the tournament will support local programs and resources as well as national research initiatives.

Registration information is available at mauinightlifeentertainment.com. Questions can be directed to 808-283-8813 or mauinightlife@gmail.com.

The Alzheimer’s Association operates a 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 and provides information at alz.org.

Golf tournament flier. PC: Alzheimer’s Association – Hawaii