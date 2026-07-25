Hawaiian Airlines presents the 32nd Annual Made in Hawaii Festival 

PC: Made in Hawaiʻi Festival

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for the 32nd Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival presented by Hawaiian Airlines. Returning with its largest footprint yet, this year’s festival will feature expanded hours, more than 800 vendor booths, a new third-floor experience, exclusive Huakaʻi by Hawaiian VIP access, and two nights and two full days celebrating Hawaiʻi’s makers, businesses, culture and community.

“The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is where Hawaiʻi comes together to celebrate local,” said Lauren Zirbel, President and Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association. “From family-owned food companies and local farmers to artists, designers, and makers, this festival shines a spotlight on the people and products that make our islands special. With expanded hours, a larger footprint, and hundreds of new products to discover, we’re excited to welcome residents and visitors to our biggest Made in Hawaiʻi Festival yet.”

“We’re proud to offer Huakaʻi by Hawaiian members exclusive first access to the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival through our VIP Access Night,” said Alisa Onishi, managing director of Hawaiʻi marketing at Hawaiian Airlines. “It’s part of our commitment to deliver high-value experiences that go beyond travel—bringing members closer to the culture, people, and places that make Hawaiʻi so special. Supporting the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is a natural extension of that commitment that celebrates the creativity and entrepreneurship of local businesses.”

Mahi Pono at the 2025 MIHF event. PC: Made in Hawaiʻi Festival

Hawaiian Airlines presents the 32nd Annual Made in Hawai’i Festival will showcase Hawai‘i’s creativity and celebrate local innovations from across the state; offering attendees an opportunity to explore over 800 vendor booths spanning just under 300,000 square feet of an impressive array of made-in-Hawai‘i products while enjoying live entertainment, chef demos, fashion shows, tastings and more. This year, the festival is offering Thursday and Friday evening shopping experiences, and Saturday and Sunday full day general admission at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Aug. 20-23, 2026.

Hawaiian Airlines presents the 32nd Annual Made in Hawai‘i Festival is proud to incorporate new enhancements to this year’s event:

Thursday, Aug. 20 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

VIP Access Night Presented by Huakaʻi by Hawaiian

Exclusive early-access VIP shopping experience.

VIP Access Night Presented by Huakaʻi by Hawaiian Exclusive early-access VIP shopping experience. Friday, Aug. 21 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Preview Night

Get a head start on shopping and enjoy a preview festival experience before the general admission public hours. Presale tickets will be available through CPB sponsor links.

Preview Night Get a head start on shopping and enjoy a preview festival experience before the general admission public hours. Presale tickets will be available through CPB sponsor links. Saturday, Aug. 22 | 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Experience a full day of Made in Hawaiʻi Festival programming featuring hundreds of local vendors, live entertainment, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, food and beverage offerings, and more.

Experience a full day of Made in Hawaiʻi Festival programming featuring hundreds of local vendors, live entertainment, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, food and beverage offerings, and more. Sunday, Aug. 23 | 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The final day of the festival, featuring entertainment, chef demos and samplings, finale fashion show, special event end promotions, great shopping opportunities, and last- chance deals and additional savings.

CocoNene Hawaiʻi at the 2025 MIHF event. PC: Made in Hawaiʻi Festival

Purchase tickets at www.madeinhawaiifestival.com beginning Aug. 1.

Ticket sales to the general public launch Aug. 1, 2026, at www.madeinhawaiifestival.com

Thursday, Aug. 20 VIP Tickets $25

Friday, Aug. 21 Preview Tickets $20

Saturday, Aug. 22 General Admission $9

Sunday, Aug. 23 General Admission $8

Shuttle Priority Pass Ticket $6 (Saturday and Sunday only; from off-site parking lots).

For more information visit madeinhawaiifestival.com or follow us @madeinhi

Brand New this year:

Expansion to the 3rd floor of the Hawai‘i Convention Center —The Made in Hawaii Festival will expand to the 3rd floor with an additional 100 brand new booths, installations, a stage and more upstairs. This level will provide attendees with shopping, exclusive curations, live talks & art showcases along with additional seating, food & drink and live entertainment.

Suggested Arrival Time – When purchasing tickets online and in advance, guests can select from available suggested arrival timed entry windows for general admission days (Saturday and Sunday). Choosing a suggested arrival period is aimed at distributing attendance throughout the day, creating a more accessible entry experience.

Parking, Shuttle & Priority Pass

Due to limited parking availability at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, the Festival is expanding parking and transportation options onSaturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23.

Festivalgoers will have access to additional paid parking at two off-site locations:

Kaimukī High School – more than 600 parking stalls for $5 payable onsite cash only.

Stan Sheriff Center – more than 3,000 parking stalls for $10 payable onsite via card only.

A $6 round-trip shuttle service, provided by Roberts Hawai‘i, will be available from both parking locations. Shuttle tickets may be purchased on the festival website beginning August 1.

Guests who purchase a shuttle ticket will receive a Priority Pass, granting access to a designated festival entry point designed to provide a more streamlined arrival experience.