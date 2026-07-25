Hui Noʻeau to open Youth Art Exhibition 2026 featuring more than 250 young artists

Young artists ham it up at the Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center in Makawao. The Hui will open a Youth Art Exhibition July 31. Admission is free, and the exhibition will run through Aug. 21. PC: Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center

The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center will open its Youth Art Exhibition 2026 with a free public reception on from 2 to 4 p.m. July 31 at its Makawao campus.

The exhibition showcases work created by more than 250 young people who took part in the Hui’s summer arts programming, according to the organization. The show will remain on view through Aug. 21, with gallery hours Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Hui said the exhibition reflects the range of creative work produced by students during the summer session and highlights the role of community visual arts education for Maui youth. Families and community members are invited to attend the opening reception, which will include art activities in addition to the exhibited works.

Artists whose work is featured in the show may pick up their pieces from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 22, following the close of the exhibition.

The Youth Art Exhibition follows the closing of the Hui’s Impressions & Imprints 2026 show, which features printmaking, metalsmithing and ceramics work and closes to the public on July 24.

The Hui Noʻeau Visual Arts Center also continues to offer a range of adult and youth classes this summer, including jewelry fabrication, printmaking, photography and mixed media courses.

The Hui also is preparing for its Mālama Wao Akua exhibition, presented in partnership with the East Maui Watershed Partnership, which invites artists of all ages to create work inspired by the native plants, animals and watersheds of Maui Nui. Online registration for that exhibition opens Aug. 19, with the priority registration deadline set for Aug. 26. That exhibition will run from Sept. 11 through Nov. 6, with an opening reception scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11.

More information on the Youth Art Exhibition and other Hui Noʻeau programs is available at huinoeau.com.