Candidate tables spread out at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center in Kahului. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association hosted a nonpartisan “Get Out the Vote” event July 18 at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, giving Maui residents a chance to learn about the election process and meet with candidates running for office this year.

The event was an opportunity for voters to speak with 19 candidates. Organizers said thousands of shoppers passed through the center during the event.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center co-sponsored the event, and the association provided voter registration pamphlets in multiple languages, and Maui Nui Empowered distributed flyers with voter education information and links for registering to vote in Hawaiʻi.

“Queen Kaʻahumanu Center has always been more than a shopping center – it’s a gathering place for the community,” said Kauwela Shultz, general manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu. “We’re grateful to support opportunities that encourage civic engagement and help ensure our Maui residents have the information and resources they need to participate in the democratic process.”

Candidates and their supporters were available to meet and greet voters at the event. PC: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association

Musician Vaughn Razo performed on the center stage during the event. Mayor Richard Bissen also took part in an impromptu performance, accompanied by hula from his wife.

“Elections are how Maui residents can shape the future,” MHLA Executive Director John Pele said. “We hope this opportunity brought awareness and interest in the political process.”

MHLA is encouraging residents to register ahead of the Aug. 8 primary election, either online or in person. More information on registering to vote or finding a polling location is available on the Hawaiʻi Office of Elections website.