Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2026

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 1-3 West Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 6-8 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 6-8

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST. Low 1.0 feet 08:52 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:14 PM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:06 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 5:58 AM HST. Sunset 7:07 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore buoys indicate energy spread throughout the wave spectrum but most heavily concentrated in the long period bands in support of borderline High Surf Advisory conditions for S facing shores this afternoon. The advisory remains in effect through tonight but may warrant an extension through Sunday conditional on overnight observations.

Locally strong trades support rough surf along E shores slightly above the seasonal average through tonight. As trade wind swell declines with diminishing trades, a long period swell from Hurricane Fausto arrives tonight then builds through Sunday and Monday, peaking late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This swell is forecast to produce advisory-threshold surf along E facing shores as early as Sunday night followed by potential for warning-level surf as it peaks on Tuesday. After a brief lull mid-week, a medium to long period E swell emanating from TC Genevieve in the E Pac will build Thursday night into the weekend.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf along N shores remains flat to tiny through the weekend. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass over the region Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD