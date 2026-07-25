Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 26, 2026

July 25, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Sunday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
1-3 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
6-8 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
6-8 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 01:34 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 08:52 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:14 PM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:06 AM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:07 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Nearshore buoys indicate energy spread throughout the wave spectrum but most heavily concentrated in the long period bands in support of borderline High Surf Advisory conditions for S facing shores this afternoon. The advisory remains in effect through tonight but may warrant an extension through Sunday conditional on overnight observations. 


Locally strong trades support rough surf along E shores slightly above the seasonal average through tonight. As trade wind swell declines with diminishing trades, a long period swell from Hurricane Fausto arrives tonight then builds through Sunday and Monday, peaking late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This swell is forecast to produce advisory-threshold surf along E facing shores as early as Sunday night followed by potential for warning-level surf as it peaks on Tuesday. After a brief lull mid-week, a medium to long period E swell emanating from TC Genevieve in the E Pac will build Thursday night into the weekend. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along N shores remains flat to tiny through the weekend. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass over the region Tuesday and Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
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