UH Mānoa hosts inaugural Summer Counseling Institute for high school and transfer counselors

Steve Morales, a counselor at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, views an architecture project.

For 29 high school and transfer counselors, the first University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Summer Counseling Institute was an unforgettable, immersive experience. Held July 12–15, the program invited 27 local counselors and two from Northern California to step into the shoes of a college student and explore the opportunities awaiting future Rainbow Warriors.

Instead of a standard campus tour, participants spent three and a half days diving deeply into the heart of what UH Mānoa has to offer. They toured the world-renowned Hawaiʻi Institute of Marine Biology at Moku O Loʻe in Kāneʻohe Bay, went behind the scenes with UH Athletics, and experienced hands-on sample classes. Participants stepped into nursing simulation labs, explored the Walter Dods, Jr. RISE Center for innovation, and enjoyed a closing dinner at the Waikīkī Aquarium.

Steve Morales, a counselor at Kamehameha Schools Kapālama, was blown away by the depth of the research facilities and the university’s strong focus on community building.

“Think of it as a world-class education that you are getting,” Morales said. “It’s a gem and I think students should—no matter what high school they’re at—really look at it. This is a great university to come to.”

Hands-on experience in a nursing lab. PC: University of Hawaiʻi

Limitless possiblities

The event was intentionally designed to showcase the authentic, vibrant life on campus. Nikki Chun, UH Mānoa vice provost for enrollment management, proposed the institute to highlight the university’s possibilities.

“What amazes me is that there’s so much here, so much richness,” Chun said. “You can spend years here, and there are things you never get to discover.”

Ultimately, the university hopes to inspire more local talent to thrive in Hawaiʻi. Malia Kau, a college and career counselor at Radford High School, said the immersive event changed some counseling colleagues’ perceptions.

“I think our local students can look to Mānoa as a place where they can meet all of the needs that they’re looking for in higher education,” Kau said. “They don’t have to go to the mainland… Mānoa has a lot of things that will help them be successful here.”

UH Mānoa’s first Summer Counseling Institute was the brainchild of Vice Provost Nikki Chun. PC: University of Hawaiʻi