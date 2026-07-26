SPAM has become part of local food culture since it was introduced after World War II. PC: Matt Armendariz

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will mark the sixth annual National SPAM Musubi Day on Aug. 8, with a free SPAM Musubi for each guest from noon to 4 p.m. at participating locations, the company announced. The offer is available while supplies last.

The chain, which describes itself as the largest Hawaiʻi-based restaurant company, operates several locations on Maui, including in Kīhei, Lahaina, Honokōwai and Kahului. Participation and any additional promotions may vary by location, and it encouraged guests to contact their nearest restaurant for details or to arrive early, the company said.

This year marks the first time National SPAM Musubi Day has fallen on a Saturday, which the company said creates a weekend opportunity for people to gather with family and friends. Some restaurants may also offer special events, menu promotions, entertainment or giveaways, according to the announcement.

Company officials called the promotion L&L’s largest annual celebration. Elisia Flores, the company’s chief executive officer, said the day has become a tradition for the company’s employees because it centers on a food closely tied to Hawaiʻi, adding that the company enjoys seeing guests share the experience with family and friends across the country.

Origins of the holiday and the dish

National SPAM Musubi Day was established in 2021 through a proclamation from Hawaiʻi’s governor and is recognized in the National Day Archives, according to L&L. The date, Aug. 8, references Hawaiʻi’s 808 area code.

Musubi traces its roots to Japanese food traditions brought to Hawaiʻi by immigrant communities in the 19th century, the company said. SPAM became part of local food culture during and after World War II, when it was used as a shelf-stable protein source and became widely incorporated into local cooking. The modern SPAM Musubi — grilled SPAM over rice, wrapped in nori — was created on Kauaʻi in 1983, according to L&L.

The company suggested guests pair the free musubi with other plate lunch items such as chicken katsu, kalua pork with cabbage, garlic shrimp and loco moco.

About the company

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue began as a small shop in Honolulu more than 70 years ago. Eddie Flores Jr. and Johnson Kam acquired the business in 1976 and expanded it across the islands, later bringing the franchise to the continental United States in 1999 and coining the term “Hawaiian Barbecue,” according to the company. L&L now operates more than 235 locations worldwide.

More information, including a location finder, is available at hawaiianbarbecue.com.