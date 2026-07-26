Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 27, 2026

July 26, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST AND SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
7-10
8-12
10-14
10-14 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 08:52 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 12:17 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 06:45 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 02:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:58 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Updated this afternoon due to nearshore eastern buoys rising quickly. The current long- period south swell will continue to bring moderate to large surf through tonight before slowly declining Monday into Tuesday. Currently east facing shores due to the locally strong trade winds will continue to support rough choppy surf. Currently, long period forerunners from the east have already started to build across east facing shores of all islands this afternoon. Energy from Hurricane Fausto is expected to build and potentially reach High Surf Warning levels by Monday night through early Wednesday. After a brief lull late Wednesday through Thursday, east shore surf will trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long period east swell associated with Tropical Storm Genevieve moving in. 


Surf along north shores remains flat to tiny today. Some increase is expected as Fausto or its remnants pass near the region Tuesday and Wednesday, with north shore surf returning to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend. 




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NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE


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    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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