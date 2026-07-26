Maui water officials to hold community meetings on desalination project

A screen grab from a portion of a Maui County Department of Water Supply desalination meeting flier.

The Maui County Department of Water Supply will host two community meetings next month on the ongoing evaluation of desalination as a long-term water supply option for South and West Maui.

The South Maui meeting is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Kīhei Community Center. The West Maui meeting will follow from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Lahaina Civic Center Social Hall.

Attendees will learn about the desalination evaluation process, estimated costs, project status and next steps, according to the department. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback.

“These meetings are an opportunity to bring our community together to share information and create an open dialogue about Maui’s future water needs,” Department of Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said. “We value the community’s input and look forward to listening, answering questions and gathering feedback as we continue evaluating options to support a reliable and resilient water supply for South and West Maui.”

A map shows areas generally favorable for desalination facilities. PC: Maui County

The meetings are part of the department’s broader long-term water supply planning efforts, which include evaluating options to strengthen water system reliability and resilience for Maui communities, according to the department.

The department completed a Desalination Feasibility Study in 2024 that evaluated desalination as a long-term option for South and West Maui and identified sites for further evaluation. Building on that study, the department is now conducting a more detailed evaluation of potential facility sites and is seeking community input as part of the planning process.

For more information, contact the DWS Water Resources Division at 808-463-3110.