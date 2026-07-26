Overhaul of Maui County’s Human Resources practices announced

Kalana O Maui Building, the seat of Maui County government in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

Maui County officials have launched an initiative aimed at overhauling human resources practices across county departments, the Department of Management announced.

The initiative, called Align HR, will update HR-related administrative rules, policies and procedures while developing a long-term strategy to support the county’s workforce, according to the department.

Mayor Richard Bissen said the effort reflects an investment in county employees, who he described as central to the services the county provides. He said the project aims to improve how the county recruits, supports and develops its workforce, with the goal of making county government more responsive to residents.

Managing Director Josiah Nishita and other officials are scheduled to present details on Align HR during a Maui County Council Kōmike Aloha ʻĀina Committee meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30. Information on the meeting agenda and how to attend or testify, in person or online, is available at mauicounty.us.

The project is being led jointly by the county’s Department of Management, Department of Personnel Services and Department of the Corporation Counsel. County officials said the effort will focus on improving HR practices, technology and data use, and support for employees and departments.

The county has contracted with Guidehouse, a national consulting firm specializing in public-sector human resources work, through a competitive procurement process, according to the department.

The initiative is expected to take two to five years to complete. The county’s initial contract with Guidehouse covers two years, with options to renew for up to three additional one-year terms.

As part of the project, Guidehouse consultants plan to conduct interviews and small-group discussions with county employees, leadership, elected officials and other stakeholders to assess current HR practices and identify areas for improvement, the department said.

More information about Align HR is available by emailing alignhr@co.maui.hi.us. Additional information about the Department of Management is available at mauicounty.com/management.