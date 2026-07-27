Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Haleakalā Chapter to hold annual meeting Tuesday in Haʻikū

The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Haleakalā Chapter will hold its annual members meeting and elections alongside a community potluck this week, according to chapter leadership.

The event, billed as “Full Moon Magic,” is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at a farm in Haʻikū owned by chapter member Sally Barr, located at 2233 Hana Highway near Maliko Gulch. The gathering is free and open to the public, with no RSVP required, organizers said.

The evening will include chapter member updates, annual leadership elections, a locavore potluck, live music by Iriri and a presentation by astronomer Harriet Witt on the origins of Earth’s moon, according to the announcement. Organizers also plan a plant and seed swap for attendees with organically grown, labeled seeds to share.

The gathering will also mark the end of Mason Scharer’s term as Haleakalā Chapter president, the announcement said.

Organizers described the event as zero-waste and asked attendees to bring their own plates, cups and utensils, along with a dish to share if possible. Suggested contributions range from free for active members who bring a dish to $15 for nonmembers who do not, according to the chapter.

Membership in the Hawaiʻi Farmers Union is not required to attend, organizers said. Annual membership costs $50 for an individual or $100 to $200 for a household, depending on size, and can be arranged on-site or online.

More information is available by contacting the chapter at haleakala@hfuu.org.