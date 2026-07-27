PC: Friends of Richard Bissen

Citing his record of strengthening the Maui Fire Department and investing in public safety, the Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association (HFFA) Local 1463 has endorsed Mayor Richard Bissen for reelection.

The endorsement recognizes the Bissen administration’s investments in firefighter staffing, equipment, facilities, emergency preparedness and employee benefits since 2023. As part of its endorsement, HFFA Local 1463 released a campaign webpage highlighting what it describes as the administration’s record of supporting firefighters and strengthening emergency response capabilities across Maui County.

“Mayor Bissen backed our crews,” said Firefighter Tanner Mosher, Maui Division Chair for the Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association, Local 1463. “Since 2023, he has invested in the Maui Fire Department with real resources and meaningful reforms, and he stood with us at the bargaining table. He is committed to the safety of our community and has a proven record of supporting firefighters. We are proud to endorse his reelection as Mayor.”

Mayor Bissen thanked the firefighters for their support and reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring first responders have the resources they need to protect Maui County.

“Our firefighters demonstrate extraordinary courage every day,” Bissen said. “They deserve leadership that’s just as committed to doing what’s right for them and for the communities they serve.”

Since taking office in 2023, the Bissen administration has:

Added 29 new and promotional positions within the Maui Fire Department, strengthening staffing and creating opportunities for career advancement.

Continued 100% County-paid standard medical coverage for firefighters and their families.

Returned to the bargaining table following arbitration to reach a negotiated agreement with firefighters.

Broke ground on the Olowalu Fire Station, improving emergency response capabilities in West Maui.

Opened Maui County’s new Emergency Operations Center, strengthening emergency coordination and disaster response.

Implemented a faster emergency alert system informed by recommendations from independent after-action reviews following the August 2023 wildfires.

Invested in new fire engines, rescue trucks, water tenders, specialized apparatus and equipment serving nearly every district.

Modernized the department’s fleet while strengthening fire code protections throughout Maui County.

Prioritized wildfire recovery, prevention and public safety investments through the County budget.

Fully funded increased ERS retirement contributions for firefighters.

Following the August 2023 wildfires, Mayor Bissen commissioned independent after-action reviews to identify needed improvements and committed the administration to implementing their recommendations to strengthen emergency preparedness and response.

“Doing what’s right means standing behind the men and women who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our communities,” Bissen said. “Supporting our firefighters requires more than gratitude. It requires action. Every budget decision, every investment and every improvement has been guided by one goal: making sure they have the tools and support they need to keep Maui safe.”

The HFFA Local 1463 endorsement highlights the organization’s recognition of the administration’s investments in strengthening the Maui Fire Department and supporting the firefighters who serve communities across Maui County.

The HFFA Local 1463 endorsement webpage is available at bissen.mauifirepulse.com. For more information about the Richard Bissen 2026 re-election campaign, please visit bissen2026.com.

The list of Maui County mayoral candidates includes:

Richard Bissen (incumbent Mayor).

John Dunbar of Haʻikū.

Justin J. Herrmann of Lahaina.

P. Denise La Costa of Lahaina.

Travis A. Liggett of Makawao.

Joseph Moses of Kahului.

Amy Petterson of Kula.

Yuki Lei Sugimura (Maui County Council Vice Chair).

Callahan Welsh of Kīhei.

Laurent Zahnd of Kahului.

For nonpartisan County mayoral and Maui County Council elections, the Primary Election is Aug. 8, and the General Election is Nov. 3.