Maui News

Hawaiian Electric continues monitoring Hurricane Fausto, urges customers to review preparations

July 27, 2026, 3:00 PM HST
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2 Weeks Ready preparedness kit: Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency

Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor Hurricane Fausto and urges its customers to review their emergency plans, make sure they are prepared and monitor updated forecasts on the storm.

Emergency preparation and safety tips can be found at hawaiianelectric.com/stormcenter. Detailed tips also may be found in the company’s free Handbook for Emergency Preparedness, which can be downloaded online at hawaiianelectric.com/prepare. It is available in English, Cantonese, Ilocano, Korean and Vietnamese languages, as well as a version for children.

How Hawaiian Electric prepares for severe weather

  • Conducts extensive training to prepare employees to respond safely and as quickly as possible to storms and other emergencies
  • Conducts outreach with federal, state and local agencies to ensure coordination of response efforts
  • Prepares and strengthen infrastructure throughout the year by:
    • Doing ongoing vegetation management
    • Inspecting and upgrading poles, power lines, transformers and other equipment
    • Conducting ongoing maintenance of generating units

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