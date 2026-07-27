UNITE HERE Local 5, Hawaiʻi Nurses Association, Our Revolution, and 350 Hawaiʻi back Pāʻele Kiakona’s grassroots campaign for housing sovereignty and community-led recovery. PC: Kiakona campaign

Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona has earned the backing of some of Hawaiʻi’s most influential labor, healthcare, and environmental organizations, signaling growing momentum behind his campaign for West Maui’s House District 14.

The newly announced slate of supporters includes UNITE HERE Local 5, the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association (HNA), Our Revolution Hawaiʻi, and 350 Hawaiʻi.

The endorsements add to previously announced support from ILWU Local 142, the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA), and the United Public Workers (UPW), expanding Kiakona’s coalition across labor, healthcare, environmental, and grassroots organizations throughout Hawaiʻi.

Pāʻele Kiakona

The organizations cited Kiakona’s commitment to affordable housing, community-led recovery, environmental stewardship, and policies that prioritize local families.

UNITE HERE Local 5 represents hospitality and healthcare workers across Hawaiʻi and endorsed Kiakona for his commitment to working families and affordable housing.

represents hospitality and healthcare workers across Hawaiʻi and endorsed Kiakona for his commitment to working families and affordable housing. Hawaiʻi Nurses Association (HNA) , representing frontline healthcare professionals, endorsed Kiakona for his advocacy for community health, disaster recovery, and healthy, sustainable communities.

, representing frontline healthcare professionals, endorsed Kiakona for his advocacy for community health, disaster recovery, and healthy, sustainable communities. Our Revolution Hawaiʻi endorsed Kiakona for his record of grassroots leadership, commitment to economic and housing justice, and independence from corporate influence.

endorsed Kiakona for his record of grassroots leadership, commitment to economic and housing justice, and independence from corporate influence. 350 Hawaiʻi endorsed Kiakona for his work advancing climate resilience, environmental protection, and community-led recovery across West Maui.

A Campaign Rooted in Community

A Lahaina native and longtime community organizer, Kiakona emerged as one of West Maui’s leading advocates following the August 2023 wildfires. Since then, he has worked alongside residents to advance housing solutions, strengthen community-led recovery, and support legislation that would return greater local control over short-term vacation rentals to Hawaiʻi’s counties.

“I’m deeply honored to have the support of organizations that have spent years standing up for Hawaiʻi’s workers, families, and communities,” said Pāʻele Kiakona, Green Party candidate for Hawaiʻi State House District 14. “Together, we’re showing that when communities organize around shared values, we can create lasting solutions for housing, recovery, and the future of West Maui.”

Pāʻele Kiakona is a community organizer and Green Party candidate running for Hawaiʻi State House District 14 (Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, portions of Waiehu and Māʻalaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Kaanapali, Honokahua). His platform focuses on housing sovereignty, economic justice, climate resilience, and community-led disaster recovery.

UNITE HERE Local 5, Hawaiʻi Nurses Association, Our Revolution, and 350 Hawaiʻi back Pāʻele Kiakona’s grassroots campaign for housing sovereignty and community-led recovery. PC: Kiakona campaign

For more information about Pāʻele Kiakona and his vision for the future, please visit VotePaele.com or follow on social media at instagram.com/VotePaele.

District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.