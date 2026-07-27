Green Party candidate Pāʻele Kiakona has earned the backing of some of Hawaiʻi’s most influential labor, healthcare, and environmental organizations, signaling growing momentum behind his campaign for West Maui’s House District 14.
The newly announced slate of supporters includes UNITE HERE Local 5, the Hawaiʻi Nurses Association (HNA), Our Revolution Hawaiʻi, and 350 Hawaiʻi.
The endorsements add to previously announced support from ILWU Local 142, the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA), and the United Public Workers (UPW), expanding Kiakona’s coalition across labor, healthcare, environmental, and grassroots organizations throughout Hawaiʻi.
The organizations cited Kiakona’s commitment to affordable housing, community-led recovery, environmental stewardship, and policies that prioritize local families.
A Campaign Rooted in Community
A Lahaina native and longtime community organizer, Kiakona emerged as one of West Maui’s leading advocates following the August 2023 wildfires. Since then, he has worked alongside residents to advance housing solutions, strengthen community-led recovery, and support legislation that would return greater local control over short-term vacation rentals to Hawaiʻi’s counties.
“I’m deeply honored to have the support of organizations that have spent years standing up for Hawaiʻi’s workers, families, and communities,” said Pāʻele Kiakona, Green Party candidate for Hawaiʻi State House District 14. “Together, we’re showing that when communities organize around shared values, we can create lasting solutions for housing, recovery, and the future of West Maui.”
Pāʻele Kiakona is a community organizer and Green Party candidate running for Hawaiʻi State House District 14 (Kahakuloa, Waiheʻe, portions of Waiehu and Māʻalaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Kaanapali, Honokahua). His platform focuses on housing sovereignty, economic justice, climate resilience, and community-led disaster recovery.
For more information about Pāʻele Kiakona and his vision for the future, please visit VotePaele.com or follow on social media at instagram.com/VotePaele.
District 14 includes: Kahakuloa, Waihe‘e, portions of Waiehu and Mā‘alaea, Olowalu, Lahaina, Lahainaluna, Kā‘anapali, Māhinahina Camp, Kahana and Honokahua. Candidates that filed nomination papers before the June 2 deadline include: Republican Rep. Elle Cochran (incumbent), Democrat Kanamu Balinbin of Lahaina, Green Party Pāʻele Kiakona of Lahaina, Democrat Ashley Olson of Lahaina and Democrat Sne Patel of Lahaina.