Maui police investigate assault involving 30 people in Kāʻanapali

Maui police are investigating an assault involving dozens of individuals reported in West Maui earlier this month. The initial call was for a disorderly incident involving approximately 30 people, reported at around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the pool area of Kāʻanapali Aliʻi, located at 50 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 10:10 p.m. and located approximately 10 to 15 individuals gathered near the pool area, several of whom had visible injuries. Medical personnel responded to the scene, where some individuals received treatment while others declined medical attention.

The preliminary investigation identified seven victims ranging in age from 17 to 62 years old from California, who reported that a large group of juveniles had assaulted multiple members of their party before fleeing the area prior to officers’ arrival. Witnesses stated the group allegedly threw chairs and physically assaulted several individuals gathered near the pool and barbecue area.

One victim told investigators that he and his family were at the pool area when an unknown male ran toward them asking for help. Shortly afterward, several juvenile males were seen chasing the individual, according to department reports.

Moments later, police say , “the group allegedly began throwing chairs and physically assaulting numerous people in the area, indiscriminately attacking individuals of all ages, including elderly family members who were struck during the incident.”

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old Makawao man was arrested on suspicion of second degree assault, and later released pending investigation.

The case is currently classified as an assault/riot.

Last week, in an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now, the family reportedly said they believe the attack was racially motivated and want it investigated as a hate crime.

“We recognize the significant impact this incident has had on those involved and remain committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation,” police said. “Detectives have contacted and interviewed the involved parties, and the investigation continues as additional information is gathered and reviewed.”

To preserve the integrity of the investigation, police say they cannot publicly discuss specific investigative actions, evidence, witness statements, or other case details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 808-244-6425. Individuals directly involved who have questions or concerns regarding the investigation are encouraged to contact investigators so those matters can be addressed through the appropriate channels.

The investigation is ongoing.