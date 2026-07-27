Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|14-18
|10-15
|10-15
|10-15
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|North winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands have shown a considerable uptick with the medium and long period energy from Fausto. The surf is expected to continue building through the evening and then peak tomorrow before dropping off Wednesday afternoon. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores is currently in effect through Wednesday afternoon. East shore surf will then trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve.
A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average (5-6ft) through the week.
Surf along N shores could also see some brief increase as Fausto (or its remnants) pass near the region Tuesday and Wednesday, then return to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com