Maui Surf Forecast for July 28, 2026

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 14-18 10-15 10-15 10-15

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 02:28 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 09:05 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 01:02 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 07:21 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:54 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands have shown a considerable uptick with the medium and long period energy from Fausto. The surf is expected to continue building through the evening and then peak tomorrow before dropping off Wednesday afternoon. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores is currently in effect through Wednesday afternoon. East shore surf will then trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve.

A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summertime average (5-6ft) through the week.

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Surf along N shores could also see some brief increase as Fausto (or its remnants) pass near the region Tuesday and Wednesday, then return to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

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WEST SIDE

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