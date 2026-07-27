Patsy T. Mink PAC.

The Patsy T. Mink PAC (PTMPAC) announced its 2026 slate of 28 endorsed candidates. At the top of the slate is Della Au Belatti, the PAC’s endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor of Hawaiʻi.

“As a champion of good governance and transparency, Belatti is a timely candidate. Her record reflects a sustained commitment to affordable healthcare and to human rights, particularly women’s rights,” according to the PTMPAC.

Belatti brings a deep understanding of Hawaiʻi families’ needs, shaped by 20 years as state representative for Makiki, Tantalus, and Punchbowl, and by her earlier career as a teacher and civil rights attorney. Her husband, Michael, is a nurse at The Queen’s Medical Center, and the couple have two daughters.

“Della Au Belatti has spent two decades showing up for Hawaiʻi’s families, and she’s never once needed a corporate super PAC to do it. That is exactly the kind of leadership we need in the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” said Jennifer Taylor, Endorsement Committee Chair, Patsy T. Mink PAC.

The Patsy T. Mink PAC strives to elect pro-choice Democratic women to local and state office. The PAC is sustained by small donations from individual supporters that believe in supporting democratic women committed to protecting reproductive health.

2026 Patsy T. Mink PAC endorsed candidates include:

Lieutenant Governor Della Au Belatti

Senate District 2 Joy San Buenaventura

Senate District 11 Carol Fukunaga

Senate District 13 Tricia Nakamatsu

Senate District 14 Donna Mercado Kim

Senate District 17 Nani Brown

Senate District 19 Rachele Lamosao

House District 2 Cristina Holt

House District 5 Jeanne Kapela

House District 6 Kirstin Kahaloa

House District 7 Nicole Lowen

House District 11 Terez Amato (Maui County)

House District 13 Mahina Poepoe (Maui County)

House District 14 Ashley Olson

House District 15 Nadine Nakamura

House District 17 Daynette (Dee) Morikawa

House District 20 Tina Grandinetti

House District 25 Kim Coco Iwamoto

House District 26 Janel Fujinaka

House District 27 Jenna Takenouchi

House District 28 Nadia Alves

House District 30 Shirley Ann Templo

House District 31 Linda Ichiyama

House District 36 Daisy Hartsfield

House District 37 Trish La Chica

House District 45 Kalehua Kaopua

House District 46 Amy Perruso

House District 51 Lisa Marten