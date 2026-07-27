The Patsy T. Mink PAC (PTMPAC) announced its 2026 slate of 28 endorsed candidates. At the top of the slate is Della Au Belatti, the PAC’s endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor of Hawaiʻi.
“As a champion of good governance and transparency, Belatti is a timely candidate. Her record reflects a sustained commitment to affordable healthcare and to human rights, particularly women’s rights,” according to the PTMPAC.
Belatti brings a deep understanding of Hawaiʻi families’ needs, shaped by 20 years as state representative for Makiki, Tantalus, and Punchbowl, and by her earlier career as a teacher and civil rights attorney. Her husband, Michael, is a nurse at The Queen’s Medical Center, and the couple have two daughters.
“Della Au Belatti has spent two decades showing up for Hawaiʻi’s families, and she’s never once needed a corporate super PAC to do it. That is exactly the kind of leadership we need in the Lieutenant Governor’s office,” said Jennifer Taylor, Endorsement Committee Chair, Patsy T. Mink PAC.
The Patsy T. Mink PAC strives to elect pro-choice Democratic women to local and state office. The PAC is sustained by small donations from individual supporters that believe in supporting democratic women committed to protecting reproductive health.
2026 Patsy T. Mink PAC endorsed candidates include: