Uptown Getdown returns to Wailuku First Friday for 12th year of one-on-one breakdancing

Wailuku First Friday event flier. Courtesy illustration

Breakdancers and hip-hop fans will gather in Wailuku Town on Friday, Aug. 7, for the 12th edition of Uptown Getdown, a 1-on-1 breakdancing competition held as part of Wailuku First Friday, according to event organizers.

The competition will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Market Street, with check-in for competitors beginning at 5:30 p.m. Organizers said the event will also include shopping, food and entertainment along Market Street, at the Wailuku Garage and at participating town businesses.

DJ Joralien and DJ Dhey will provide music for the event, and B-Boy Karma will serve as host and emcee, organizers said.

Judges for the tournament will be breakers Tony Top Rock, of Rock Skittles Crew, and Ronnie, of Full Force Crew and Super Crew, according to organizers. Competitors will be judged in five categories: style and creativity, cleanliness, musicality, dynamics and composition.

Dancers interested in competing can register at wailukufirstfriday.com.

One hand says it all for a breakdancer in this courtesy photo for Uptown Getdown, Wailuku’s 12th annual one-on-one battle.

At the Wailuku Garage, DJ Z will provide music while attendees browse local vendors, organizers said.

Free parking will be available after 6 p.m. at the Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, accessible via Church Street between Vineyard and Main streets. Market Street will close to vehicle traffic at 5:30 p.m., and vehicles left on the street after the closure will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense, according to organizers.

Wailuku First Friday is a monthly community event that draws residents and visitors to support local businesses and enjoy live entertainment in Wailuku Town.

Event partners include the County of Maui, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Kilohana by the Hawaiian Council and KPOA 93.5 FM.

More information is available at www.wailukufirstfriday.com.