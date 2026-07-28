ARDA-Hawaiʻi donates $5,000 to Maui United Way to support residents impacted by Kona Low storms

Jeeyun Lee, CEO, Maui United Way and David M. Jorgensen, Esq, ARDA-Hawaii member

ARDA-Hawaiʻi, the trade organization for Hawaiʻi’s timeshare industry, donated $5,000 to Maui United Way to support Maui residents recovering from the March 2026 Kona Low storms.

The funding will provide further financial assistance to individuals and families affected by storms, particularly residents living in South Maui (Kīhei and Wailea) and West Maui (Lahaina, Kāʻanapali and Kahana), where the majority of damage occurred.

Maui United Way is a nonprofit dedicated to advancing the well-being of communities on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i through impactful, equitable and sustainable initiatives. Since 1945, the organization has worked to improve the health, education, and financial stability of island residents, supporting thousands annually through partnerships with local nonprofits. For more information, visit www.mauiunitedway.org.

ARDA-Hawaiʻi is the local chapter of the national vacation ownership trade association, which includes timeshare. Hawaiʻi’s timeshare units account for 15% of the state’s visitor lodging inventory and thousands of jobs. The organization is committed to supporting the communities in which its resorts are located through organized events, monetary and in-kind donations, and volunteerism. For more information, visit www.ARDA.org.