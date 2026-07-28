Maui News

Central Maui residents invited to weigh in on land stewardship priorities at Aug. 4 listening session

July 28, 2026, 10:30 AM HST
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University of Hawai‘i Maui College.

Central Maui community members are invited to share their priorities for caring for ʻāina at a listening and visioning session set for 5 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The event, part of the Pili Nā Moku initiative, is organized by the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program. Organizers said the session is meant to bring together residents, community groups, cultural practitioners and others invested in Central Maui’s future to build relationships, highlight existing community efforts and identify shared priorities for land stewardship.

Attendees will also be able to learn about the Pili Nā Moku Community Funding Opportunity, which organizers said will direct up to $1.4 million toward community-led projects in Central Maui focused on biocultural stewardship and long-term resilience.

According to organizers, discussion topics will include:

  • ʻĀina-based stewardship
  • Building relationships and community networks
  • Knowledge sharing and cultural exchange
  • Capacity building
  • Community governance

Organizers said the session is open to individuals and organizations alike, and that attendance is not required to apply for future funding.

Registration is encouraged in advance. More information on the event and the funding opportunity is available at pilinamoku.org.

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