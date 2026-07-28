County partnering with Aloha Recycling for temporary recycling drop-off services in Kahului

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management is partnering with Aloha Recycling in Kahului to provide temporary recycling drop-off services during a transition period while the County works to establish a new permanent recycling site in Central Maui.

Aloha Recycling, at 75 Amala Place in Kahului, is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It can be reached at 808-871-8544.

The County is working to open a new Central Maui recycling center, following the ending of an agreement with the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College for the operation of a recycling center at the Kahului campus. That recycling center closed June 30, 2026.

For questions or additional information, call the County DEM Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division Recycling Section at 808-270-7880.