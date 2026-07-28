Karolyn Mossman, Brian Schatz honored at 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon

Kupuna Advocate of the Year Karolyn Mossman (holding certificate) poses for a photo with (from left) MEO Executive Director Maggie Batangan, Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, Mayor Richard Bissen, Maui County Council Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura and MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. PC: MEO

Retired special education teacher and senior club leader Karolyn Mossman and US Sen. Brian Schatz were honored as Kupuna Advocates of the Year on Saturday at the 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. The event was attended by nearly 550 kupuna, their supporters, community and state leaders, including Gov. Josh Green, and candidates for office.

The annual gathering, held at the Grand Wailea, gave Maui kupuna an opportunity to reacquaint with old friends, dress up for a hotel-style buffet luncheon and meet candidates for office, while taking home swag and lucky number prizes.

The festive event was sponsored by the Maui County Planning & Coordinating Council, an umbrella organization of representatives from the more than 45 senior clubs in Maui County, and produced by Maui Economic Opportunity. MEO buses transported 300 of the attendees from places as far away as Hāna and West Maui.

ILWU Pensioners Club dancers helped entertain at the 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. PC: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity buses transported about 300 seniors from as far away as Hana and West Maui to the 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. PC: MEO

Green, who attended his first Kupuna Aloha Luncheon as governor, told the senior-filled ballroom that “to hear your wisdom and to see what challenges you face have meant a great deal to me.”

He told personal stories that included climbing into a home through a window to help an elderly man, who had been abandoned by his family, and the man’s recovery through support, and the pain of watching his father slip away because of Alzheimer’s.

Other speakers included US Rep. Jill Tokuda; Mayor Richard Bissen, who sang “L.O.V.E.” accompanied by his ʻukulele; and Maui County Vice Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura. MEO Executive Director and incoming CEO Maggie Batangan served as emcee.

More than 500 people attended the 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon on Saturday at the Grand Wailea. PC: MEO

The honorees of the luncheon were Mossman and Schatz.

Raised in Kula, Mossman taught for 34 years in the public schools, the majority at Kalama Intermediate School. She served on the Maui County Charter Commission in 2001-02 and as a volunteer and leader with the Kula Community Association and Waipuna Chapel.

Her volunteer work in retirement includes serving as HSTA-Retired District President and Treasurer of the statewide organization and Treasurer of the P&CC. She continues to hold annual training sessions for the P&CC on Robert’s Rules of Order to help kupuna clubs better manage their affairs and run their meetings.

“All successful organizations require knowledgeable, trustworthy, committed and passionate leaders who work behind the scenes to keep them on the right path.” Batangan said. “Karolyn is one of those people, a Kupuna Advocate with a lifetime resume of Helping People, Changing Lives.”

Schatz, who was unable to attend the event, is fighting in the US Senate to improve the lives of kupuna by introducing and supporting measures such as the Safeguarding American Families and Expanding Social Security Act, which increases average monthly benefits and phases out the payroll tax cap on higher earners; the SENIOR Act, which requires the Older Americans Act of 1965 to address the health effects of senior isolation by mandating screening for loneliness; and expanding Medicare-covered telehealth services.

“Kupuna are part of his family, his ʻohana,” said Batangan. ”We honor Senator Schatz today as Kupuna Advocate of the Year because he is family and will continue to fight furiously to protect that family.”

Larry Endrina played Hawaiian music during lunch and several kupuna club members offered cultural and hip dance numbers.

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe, who will be retiring at the end of this week, received a maile lei from Ka`ihi Bissen. PC: MEO

Shown are the candidates for office who participated in the 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon. PC: MEO

The display table advertising cost paid by the 30 vendors, the majority candidates for office, helped reduce the cost for kupuna attendees. The clubs also held fundraisers, and the Grand Wailea provided the venue and the buffet at affordable rates.

For more information about kupuna clubs and MEO services, call 808-249-2990.

The 54th Kupuna Aloha Luncheon hosted 30 vendors, mostly candidates. But others, such as Hawaiian Electric, provided information and services for kupuna. PC: MEO