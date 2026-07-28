Maui police make three more arrests in Kāʻanapali riot investigation

The Maui Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the ongoing investigation into the assault and riot that occurred on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the pool area of Kāʻanapali Aliʻi, located at 50 Nohea Kai Drive in Lahaina.

As a result of the continuing investigation, detectives arrested three teens on Monday, July 27, 2026:

A 14-year-old Lahaina boy on suspicion of riot and second-degree assault.

on suspicion of riot and second-degree assault. A 16-year-old Wailuku boy on suspicion of riot and second-degree assault.

on suspicion of riot and second-degree assault. A 16-year-old Lahaina boy on suspicion of riot.

Following processing, Family Court was apprised of the investigation and authorized the release of all three juveniles to the custody of their parents.

These arrests are in addition to the previously reported arrest of a 20-year-old Makawao man on suspicion of second-degree assault. That man was later released pending investigation.

“If the investigation finds evidence that this incident was motivated by bias, including racial bias, or involved gang-related criminal activity, those offenses will be charged as appropriate. Any applicable federal violations will be referred to our federal law enforcement partners for review and possible prosecution,” police said in a news release.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue to gather and review additional information. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, police say the department cannot publicly discuss specific investigative actions, evidence, witness statements, or other case details at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Division at 808-244-6493. Individuals directly involved who have questions or concerns regarding the investigation are encouraged to contact investigators so those matters can be addressed through the appropriate channels.

“The Maui Police Department recognizes the significant impact this incident has had on those involved and remains committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation,” police spokesperson Alana Pico said.

Background:

The initial call was for a disorderly incident involving approximately 30 people, reported at around 10:06 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2026, at the pool area of the resort.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 10:10 p.m. and located approximately 10 to 15 individuals gathered near the pool area, several of whom had visible injuries. Medical personnel responded to the scene, where some individuals received treatment while others declined medical attention.

The preliminary investigation identified seven victims ranging in age from 17 to 62 years old from California, who reported that a large group of juveniles had assaulted multiple members of their party before fleeing the area prior to officers’ arrival. Witnesses stated the group allegedly threw chairs and physically assaulted several individuals gathered near the pool and barbecue area.

One victim told investigators that he and his family were at the pool area when an unknown male ran toward them asking for help. Shortly afterward, several juvenile males were seen chasing the individual, according to department reports.

Moments later, police say , “the group allegedly began throwing chairs and physically assaulting numerous people in the area, indiscriminately attacking individuals of all ages, including elderly family members who were struck during the incident.”

The case is currently classified as an assault/riot.

Last week, in an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now, the family reportedly said they believe the attack was racially motivated and want it investigated as a hate crime.

“We recognize the significant impact this incident has had on those involved and remain committed to conducting a thorough, fair, and impartial investigation,” police said in an earlier statement. “Detectives have contacted and interviewed the involved parties, and the investigation continues as additional information is gathered and reviewed.”

The investigation is ongoing.

*The title of this article was updated to make a correction to an earlier version.