Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2026
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|4-6
|3-5
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|East Facing
|10-15
|7-10
|6-8
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 70s.
|Winds
|North winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:59 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands are still running high with the medium- and long- period energy from Fausto. The surf is expected to gradually drop off tonight through Wednesday. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon, but could be downgraded earlier if surf heights drop faster than expected. East shore surf will trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve.
A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summer average (5-6ft) through the week. Surf along N shores could also see some brief increase as Fausto (or its remnants) pass near the region through Wednesday, then return to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com