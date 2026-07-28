Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2026

Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 4-6 3-5 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 East Facing 10-15 7-10 6-8 5-7

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:24 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 01:41 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:55 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:59 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands are still running high with the medium- and long- period energy from Fausto. The surf is expected to gradually drop off tonight through Wednesday. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon, but could be downgraded earlier if surf heights drop faster than expected. East shore surf will trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve.

A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summer average (5-6ft) through the week. Surf along N shores could also see some brief increase as Fausto (or its remnants) pass near the region through Wednesday, then return to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend.

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NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

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Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

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