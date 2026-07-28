Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 29, 2026

July 28, 2026, 10:00 PM HST
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HIGH SURF WARNING FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
4-6
3-5
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
10-15
7-10
6-8
5-7 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 70s. 




Winds
North winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:24 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 01:41 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:55 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 03:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:59 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Nearshore buoys on the eastern side of the islands are still running high with the medium- and long- period energy from Fausto. The surf is expected to gradually drop off tonight through Wednesday. A High Surf Warning for east facing shores remains in effect through Wednesday afternoon, but could be downgraded earlier if surf heights drop faster than expected. East shore surf will trend back up Friday into the weekend due to a combination of rising trade wind swell and a new long-period east swell generated by Hurricane Genevieve. 


A series of south swells will keep south shore surf near the summer average (5-6ft) through the week. Surf along N shores could also see some brief increase as Fausto (or its remnants) pass near the region through Wednesday, then return to typical flat to tiny levels late Wednesday into the weekend. 




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NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE


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    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com


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