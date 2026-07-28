Leonard “Leo” Gensolin has been named Executive Chef, Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, overseeing all culinary operations, including Sensei by Nobu, Koele Garden Bar and in-room dining, as well as leading the resort’s culinary team.

Leonard “Leo” Gensolin.

The adults-only wellness retreat is nestled among the pine-covered mountains of the Hawaiian island. The food philosophy at Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort, is not only about the enjoyment of the meal, but also how guests feel after dining. Menus have been designed by Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his team in close collaboration with Sensei nutritionists, utilizing an evidence-led approach to nutrition within the context of full-body health.

Guests can enjoy dishes that incorporate Sensei’s nutritional (Nourish) philosophy as well as a variety of Nobu classics. Produce from Sensei Farm Lānaʻi is featured, where the distance from farm to table is measured in footsteps.

Chef Gensolin joins the Lānaʻi culinary team from Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla, swapping Caribbean waters for Pacific blues. He began his Four Seasons career 14 years ago and has held culinary leadership roles across the brand.

Gensolin graduated from Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts, Northern California.