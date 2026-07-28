Successful utility workforce training graduates second cohort in Maui County

The UHMC and Hawaiian Electric Maui Power Pathways Training Program 2026 graduate cohort resulted in participants receiving hands-on experience and potential opportunity to be hired at Hawaiian Electric’s generating facilities, helping to build a sustainable, local workforce pipeline within Maui County.

Partners UH Maui College and Hawaiian Electric recently graduated its second cohort of local residents in its Maui Power Pathways Training Program, a free, 10‑week workforce training opportunity designed to prepare participants for potential careers with the island’s electric utility. This year, the program was offered on Maui, Molokaʻi and Lāna‘i, expanding access to hands‑on energy sector training.

This year, the cohort consisted of 9 Maui residents, 1 Moloka‘i resident, and 1 Lāna‘i resident who completed the ten‑week program that provided real‑world experience across Hawaiian Electric’s generation operations. Training areas include electrical systems, combustion turbine operations, instrumentation and control technology, diesel mechanics, and power plant operations.

“We’re thrilled with the success of this unique joint program, most especially that we were able to expand it this year to include residents of Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i,” says UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “We look forward to working with Hawaiian Electric again next year as we continue to carry out our college’s mission of helping to meet Maui Nui’s future workforce needs.”

Thanks to the successful partnership, the Maui Power Pathways program has already demonstrated strong outcomes. Participants from the cohorts have the opportunity for possible hiring at Hawaiian Electric’s generating facilities, helping to build a sustainable, local workforce pipeline.

“The goal of the program was to find additional ways to fill critical positions at our generating facilities with local residents,” said Kazu Hayashida, manager of workforce planning at Hawaiian Electric. “It’s exciting to see this come to fruition as we graduate a second cohort who gained hands-on experience on how we keep the lights on our islands and offer potential jobs.”

Program applicants had to be residents of Maui, Molokaʻi or Lāna‘i, depending on the training location, and at least 18 years old, driver license-eligible, and able to pass a criminal background check, drug screening, and pre‑employment physical. Participants had to be available for the entire ten‑week duration of the program. Those who successfully completed the training received up to $3,000.

For questions, please contact Hawaiian Electric Workforce Planning at HRWorkforcePlanning@hawaiianelectric.com.