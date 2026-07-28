Two Maui graduates named 2026 Fukunaga Scholarship recipients

L–R: Emily Fukunaga, Servco; Akasia Knight; Nicolas Moses; Rayden Aoki; Brody Kapali; Solbee Ahina; Skyler Tanicala; Angelyn Chan; Mark Fukunaga, Servco.

Two Maui high school graduates have been selected to receive the distinguished Fukunaga Scholarship for the 2026–2027 academic year:

Akasia Knight , Baldwin High School, attending California Baptist University

, Baldwin High School, attending California Baptist University Jack Leone, Maui Preparatory Academy, attending Point Loma Nazarene University

Knight and Leone are among 10 scholars selected statewide for their academic excellence, leadership and commitment to serving their communities. Each recipient will receive up to $20,000 over four years to pursue a degree in business administration or a related field.

The students were recently recognized during the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation’s annual scholarship mixer at Servco’s Administrative Office.

For more than 75 years, the Foundation has helped Hawai‘i students pursue higher education and careers in business. Since its founding in 1950, it has provided more than $9.4 million in inflation-adjusted scholarship support to 616 students across the islands.

Previous recipients have built successful careers as business executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and community advocates throughout Hawaiʻi and beyond. Many continue to pay it forward by giving back through mentorship, volunteerism, philanthropy, and service on nonprofit boards.

“This year’s students have already shown remarkable dedication and promise, and we are proud to be part of their educational journey,” said Mark Fukunaga, Trustee of the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation and grandson of founder, Peter H. Fukunaga. “Investing in education has long been a core part of our family’s commitment to Hawaiʻi, and we believe supporting students today helps create stronger communities for generations to come. It is inspiring to see the impact our alumni have had, and we are excited to support the next generation of Hawai‘i’s business leaders.”

As part of Servco’s broader commitment to expanding educational opportunities in Hawaiʻi, the Foundation invests approximately $185,000 in scholarships each year to support Hawaiʻi students pursuing degrees in business administration or related areas of study. Recipients are chosen for their demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and commitment to serving their communities. This year’s scholars will each receive up to $20,000 over four years (or a pro-rated amount over fewer years) to contribute to tuition.

“After completing my first year at Northeastern University, I can easily say that it would not have been possible without the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation. This scholarship has given me the opportunity to pursue marketing at a college level while lessening the financial burden of higher education.” said Kaiya Alger, 2025 scholarship recipient. “As a recurring scholarship, I know FSF will be supporting me through my entire time as an undergraduate student and I can’t wait to be involved in the alumni network after I graduate!”

The 2026-2027 Fukunaga Scholarship recipients are:

Solbee Ahina , Le Jardin Academy (O‘ahu), University of California, Los Angeles

, Le Jardin Academy (O‘ahu), Rayden Aoki , Kaiser High School (O‘ahu), University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

, Kaiser High School (O‘ahu), Angelyn Hiu Chan , Pearl City High School (O‘ahu), University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

, Pearl City High School (O‘ahu), Brody Kapali , Kapa‘a High School (Kaua‘i), Pomona College

, Kapa‘a High School (Kaua‘i), Akasia Knight , Baldwin High School (Maui), California Baptist University

, Baldwin High School (Maui), Jack Leone , Maui Prepatory Academy (Maui), Point Loma Nazarene University

, Maui Prepatory Academy (Maui), Shyloh McCann , Kapa‘a High School (Kaua‘i), University of California, Los Angeles

, Kapa‘a High School (Kaua‘i), Abiyana Moore , Mililani High School (O‘ahu), University of Michigan

, Mililani High School (O‘ahu), Nicolas Moses , ‘Iolani School, (O‘ahu), University of California, Los Angeles

, ‘Iolani School, (O‘ahu), Skyler Tanicala, Kaua‘i High School (Kaua‘i), University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa

Founded in 1950 by Peter H. Fukunaga, the founder of Servco Pacific Inc., the Fukunaga Scholarship Foundation offers scholarships to Hawaiʻi residents pursuing degrees in Business at any accredited four-year college or university. Scholarships are awarded to students in increments of $5,000 annually. The Foundation’s mission reflects Servco’s broader commitment to investing in Hawaiʻi’s future through educational opportunities that help students succeed in school, work, and life.