DPR Summer PALS with soccer ball donation from FWC2026 US Inc., a representative of the FIFA World Cup. PC: County of Maui.

The County of Maui recently received 200 free soccer balls for children from FWC2026 US Inc., a representative of the FIFA World Cup, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

Size 4 soccer balls are recommended for use for children ages 6 to 12, and the new balls will be available for the next sessions of PALS during winter break and beyond.

DPR Summer PALS with soccer ball donation from FWC2026 US Inc., a representative of the FIFA World Cup. PC: County of Maui.

“The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation is deeply grateful for this generous donation,” DPR Director Patrick McCall said. “We appreciate FWC2026 US Inc. for investing in the health, happiness and well-being of Maui’s children, and we’re excited to see these soccer balls bring joy to our PALS participants for years to come.”

The balls arrived in time for the final week of the Play-and-Learn Sessions (PALS) Program, a DPR program for children ages 5 to 12, which ended on July 24, 2026.

DPR Summer PALS with soccer ball donation from FWC2026 US Inc., a representative of the FIFA World Cup. PC: County of Maui.

“The keiki were so excited to receive this tremendous gift,” said Ryan Min, DPR Recreation Specialist in charge of the PALS program. “Their faces all lit up as we opened the boxes, inflated the balls and got them out on the field to use. A lot of the children watched the World Cup on television, so they know where these balls came from.”

Mayor Richard Bissen was informed of the possible donation of the balls before the World Cup in May, and the Maui County Council approved a resolution to accept the donation on May 29, 2026.

DPR Summer PALS with soccer ball donation from FWC2026 US Inc., a representative of the FIFA World Cup. PC: County of Maui.

For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks .