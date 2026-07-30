Maui News

Three people displaced as a result of a structure fire along Kahekili Highway

July 30, 2026, 5:30 PM HST
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Structure fire along Kahekili Highway. PC: (7.30.26) Maui Fire Department

Three residents were displaced as a result of a structure fire reported at a single-family home along the Kahekili Highway on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 8:34 a.m. on July 30, 2026 on the 3200 block of the Kahekili Highway in the area of the former Mendes Ranch.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story structure fully involved. Crews deployed hoses to extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby brush. The narrow unpaved driveway was only accessible to off-road capable fire apparatus, according to department reports.

The fire resulted in a total loss of the structure with damage estimated at between $350,000 to $500,000 to the structure and its contents.

The cause of the fire was undetermined, but remains under investigation.

The blaze was brought under control at 9:50 a..m., and was extinguished by noon.

No injuries were reported.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Mini 1, Engine 10, Mini 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Relief Tanker 50, 2 battalion chiefs, and a fire investigator.

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